‘Outlander’ Recap: ‘Free Will’ Sends Jamie and Claire on a Horrific Errand

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn you probably have not but watched “Free Will,” the third episode of “Outlander” Season 5.

“Free Will” was an attention-grabbing “Outlander” episode as a result of a huge chunk of the plot took Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) away from the principle storylines and diverted them into a full horror present on the cabin of a couple named Aaron and Fanny Beardsley.

Non-book readers could marvel about this selection, but it surely’s one thing straight out of Diana Gabaldon’s novel on which the season relies, “The Fiery Cross.” It could have taken the present out of the motion a bit, but it surely actually helped paint a image of how terrible frontier life might be.

Whereas Marsali (Lauren Lyle) continued her medical research, aiding within the penicillin experiment and studying the best way to sew up wounds and started to be taught to learn, Jamie returned to type the militia that Lt. Knox (Michael Xavier) dispatched him to collect. He expressed fear about his kinsmen getting damage or killed combating for the English in opposition to the Regulators, so Claire, a physician, insisted on coming with him.

Whereas out gathering the boys, Jamie caught a younger boy named Keziah (Paul Gorman) robbing their campsite. He and his deaf twin brother, Josiah (additionally Gorman), whom Claire beforehand examined for tonsillitis, have been indentured servants to the Beardsleys. Their household died of sickness on the ship throughout their journey to America, so the twins have been offered to the Beardsleys as toddlers. As quickly as they might, they ran away — partially as a result of Aaron beat Kezzie so badly as a younger boy he misplaced his listening to.

Once they advised Jamie and Claire of the horrific scenario on the Beardsleys, Jamie and Claire set off to purchase their contrac, however came across circumstances much more horrific than they might have imagined.

When Claire and Jamie arrived, they discovered younger Fanny Beardsley there, claiming her husband was lifeless and residing in the home together with her goats. However one thing was clearly amiss, so Claire and Jamie poked round underneath the guise of looking for Kezzie and Jo’s indentured servant papers. What they found was that one thing was rotting by means of the ground from the second story of the cabin: Aaron wasn’t lifeless. It turned out he had been abusing Fanny for years. Someday, he was chasing Fanny to presumably rape her and he had a stroke. She left him mendacity in his personal filth and fed him simply sufficient to maintain him alive, torturing him by burning the soles of his toes. It was her punishment for the best way he handled her.

It additionally got here to mild that Fanny was pregnant when her water broke everywhere in the ground. Claire helped her give start and noticed that the infant was not Aaron’s — Fanny had an affair with a runaway slave. Fanny additionally advised Claire that she was Aaron’s fifth spouse. He killed his first 4 wives as a result of none of them may give him a child. Fanny mentioned their spirits hang-out the world as a result of he buried them within the woods.

Fanny insisted that her child’s father was a good man and that she liked him. So the following morning, Fanny determined to return to him and left the infant there in Jamie and Claire’s care whereas they slept. Once they awoke, Claire and Jamie discovered Jo and Kezzie’s indentured paperwork in addition to the infant.

In the meantime, Aaron was nonetheless sitting there, barely in a position to talk after his stroke and all of the torture he endured. So after confirmed it was what Aaron needed, Jamie put him out of his distress. Then Claire and Jamie have been left questioning what to do with a new child child woman. They by no means did get to lift a youngster collectively, so it actually crossed their minds to maintain her and elevate her as their very own. Nevertheless, that choices was a cliffhanger, left to be resolved in future episodes.

“Outlander” airs Sundays at eight p.m. on Starz.