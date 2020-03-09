‘Outlander’ Recap: ‘The Company We Keep’ Finds Jamie and Claire Caught in Brown Family Drama

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn when you have not but watched the fourth episode of Season 5 of “Outlander,” entitled “The Company We Maintain.”

After the horror present on the Beardsleys’ cabin in final week’s “Outlander” episode, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) discovered themselves heading out to rejoin the militia with an toddler in tow. They caught up with Roger (Richard Rankin), Fergus (Cesar Domboy) and the remainder of the boys in Brownsville the place all hell had damaged free.

It began as a result of one in all Jamie’s males, Isaiah Morton (Jon Tarcy), had an affair with Alicia Brown (Anna Burnett), the daughter of Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) and niece of Richard Brown (Chris Larkin), the boys for whom Brownsville is called. Her father disapproved not solely as a result of Alicia and Isaiah weren’t married, but in addition as a result of he misplaced out on the dowry her betrothed had promised the household.

So when Roger, Fergus, Isaiah and the militia got here using into city, Lionel and his males began taking pictures at them, demanding they flip Isaiah over for what he did to Lionel’s daughter. Roger tried to make peace by breaking out Jamie’s whiskey, however then he needed to inform Lionel that his settlement was required to supply males to the militia. Lionel refused and mentioned Roger was fortunate his males hadn’t killed Isaiah for what he did.

So then Lionel refused to supply males to battle and nonetheless needed to actual revenge on Isaiah, however Roger additionally managed to lose a few of Jamie’s militia members in the method. They didn’t approve of him placing his weapon down and making an attempt to purpose with Lionel and they left. So issues had been in a advantageous state when Jamie and Claire lastly arrived.

Roger stuffed Jamie in on what occurred and Jamie wryly requested, “What had been you going to do when the whiskey ran out?” Roger replied, “I hoped you’ll arrive earlier than then.”

Jamie gave Roger a little bit of a dressing down at how he dealt with the scenario, although it actually appeared like Roger was doing his finest. Anyway, Jamie insisted that Isaiah marry Alicia and that was when it got here out that Isaiah was already married. Jamie dressed Isaiah down as effectively, however then he minimize him free and let him run off in order that Lionel and his males wouldn’t kill him.

When Lionel’s males discovered that Isaiah escaped, they needed to hunt him down and kill him, however Jamie stopped them. He knowledgeable them that in the event that they did discover and kill Isaiah, Jamie and the militia would kill Lionel and his males as traitors to the Crown.

Ultimately, Richard agreed to supply males for the militia and he and Jamie shook palms, however every thing was very almost derailed by Alicia and Isaiah as soon as once more.

Alicia confided to Claire that she was pregnant and Claire tried to reassure her that every thing can be advantageous, however Alicia was so despondent on the lack of Isaiah and being with little one that she tried to kill herself. Fortunately, she missed and solely ended up taking pictures herself in the arm. Cue Isaiah’s return, the place he instructed Jamie that he and his spouse had been so sad and he was in love with Alicia. Jamie introduced Isaiah to her and the 2 of them ran away collectively in the wee hours of the morning whereas Jamie supplied a distraction for Alicia’s household by turning their horses free in the wrong way from the place Isaiah and Alicia fled.

Whereas all this was happening with the Browns, Claire did handle to discover a nursing mom, one of many Brown daughters named Lucinda (Muireann Brown), to assist feed Fanny’s child woman. As she recounted the story of how they got here to have the newborn, Claire discovered that her “Dr. Rawling’s Information” to primary hygiene and well being care ended up getting printed in the broadsheets. However hey, it couldn’t harm to have extra individuals be told about protected medical practices.

Later, Alicia’s mom Meg (Sarah Belcher) knowledgeable Claire that Lucinda’s personal child was born untimely and died, so she provided to have the Browns preserve the newborn and Claire agreed. However she swapped one downside for one more when she discovered that Kezzie’s (Paul Gorman) tonsils had been as contaminated as his brother’s tonsils had been the earlier week. He wanted surgical procedure, however Claire couldn’t carry out it out in the sphere with no gear or penicillin, so she and the twins got down to return to Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie instructed Roger he can be going with them as an escort.

Claire additionally needed to inform Jamie concerning the preparations she discovered for the newborn. He was a little bit unhappy at first as a result of this was his and Claire’s likelihood to lift a child collectively, however he in the end noticed that leaving the newborn with the Browns was the perfect resolution.

Again on the Ridge, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) returned from a visit into city and discovered a coin inside Jemmy’s bassinet. Mrs. Bug (Sarah Collier) mentioned it was an Irish man who got here up and known as Jemmy good-looking, then gave him the coin. Bree’s visibly stiffened as a result of she knew it was most likely Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) and she had everybody transfer into the massive home so they’d be safer whereas Jamie and Roger had been away.

That night time, Brianna couldn’t cease interested by Bonnet. In a heart-stopping sequence, she went outdoors to get some wooden and when she got here again, Jemmy was gone. A panicked Bree ran round, calling for him, rising more and more frightened and telling Marsali (Lauren Lyle) that “he took him.” Marsali, in fact, had no thought who Bree was speaking about and managed to search out Jemmy hiding a cabinet.

She later requested Bree why she was so scared, telling Bree that she has heard Bree having nightmares at night time. Bree tried to blow Marsali off at first, however Marsali opened as much as her about how she used to hope each night time that one thing horrible would occur to her father, who beat her and her mom and sister on a regular basis. She felt like she killed him as a result of she wished for it so arduous to occur, however Brianna instructed her she didn’t kill him, which let Marsali flip round and say that considering arduous about one thing doesn’t make it true. It appeared to reassure Brianna, although Marsali didn’t actually know the entire story right here and Bree was most likely proper to be afraid of Bonnet.

“Outlander” airs Sundays at eight p.m. on Starz.