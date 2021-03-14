‘Outlander’ Renewed for Season 7 at Starz

(*7*)“Outlander” has been renewed for Season 7 at Starz.

The information comes because the present is presently in manufacturing on Season 6, which was supposed to start final 12 months however was delayed because of the pandemic. Season 7 of the favored sequence might be primarily based on the seventh ebook in Diana Gabaldon's "Outlander" sequence, "An Echo within the Bone." It should encompass 12 episodes.

"Starz is dedicated to investing in unapologetic, daring premium storytelling that amplifies various voices and shines a spotlight on ladies in entrance of and behind the digicam by means of our #TakeTheLead initiative," mentioned Christina Davis, president of unique programming for Starz. "The hit sequence 'Outlander' embodies every little thing about our initiative together with a robust feminine lead character and a tremendous workforce of storytellers. We sit up for following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America through the Revolution in addition to extra time journey throughout this subsequent season."

"Outlander" stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin, all of whom are anticipated to return for Season 7. Heughan and fellow "Outlander" star Graham McTavish may also presently be seen within the Starz docuseries "Males in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham." The present follows the pair on a roadtrip by means of Scotland as they discover their heritage and exploring what it means to be Scottish.

Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg function government producers, with Roberts additionally serving as showrunner. The sequence is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Financial institution Photos, and Story Mining & Provide Firm, in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv.

"We're so excited Starz has given us the chance to proceed the epic 'Outlander' journey," mentioned Roberts. "We are able to't wait to get into the author's room and begin breaking Echo within the Bone and sit up for giving the followers one other season of this exhilarating story."