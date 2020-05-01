Outlander season 5, episode 11 – release date, trailer, spoilers

The time-travelling romance returns, as Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) try to construct their new life collectively in pre-revolutionary America. Following a cliffhanger ending final season, what is going to season 5 of Outlander maintain for the Frasers?

“Followers can relaxation assured their beloved Claire and Jamie might be again dealing with new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons 5 and 6 as we delve into American historical past and proceed the story of the Frasers as they settle within the New World,” Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht stated in a press release in Might of 2018.

We additionally know the fifth season might be based mostly on the fifth guide within the collection The Fiery Cross… Learn on for plot particulars and predictions.

Outlander season 5, episode 11 release date

The 11th episode of Outlander’s fifth season, ‘Journeycake’, will air on Sunday third Might on Starz within the US, which means the brand new episodes will arrive on Amazon Prime Video within the UK on Monday 4th Might, 2020.

Outlander season 5, episode 11 promo trailer

You may watch a teaser for ‘Journeycake’ under.

Outlander season 5 spoilers: What’s going to occur?



Based mostly on The Fiery Cross, the fifth novel in Diana Gabaldon’s collection, the occasions of the corresponding fifth season will kick off pretty quickly after the cliffhanger finale of season 4, which noticed Jamie (Sam Heughan) obtain an order from Governor Tryon to seek out and kill his godfather, Murtagh.

“Season 5, we primarily choose up the place we left them,” Richard Rankin, who performs Roger, advised RadioTimes.com in an unique interview. “There’s just a little passage of time, however there’s rather a lot occurring for the entire characters, and there’s loads of new relationships to be solid.”

Community Starz’s synopsis for season 5 reads: “As Claire is aware of all too effectively, buddies, neighbours and countrymen are unwittingly marching in the direction of Revolution, with members of the elite ruling courses struggling to stifle the alarming undercurrent of unrest triggered by the Regulator Motion.

“Towards this backdrop, which quickly heralds the beginning of the brand new American nation, Claire and Jamie are compelled to ask themselves simply how far they’re keen to go to guard their house, and praying there might be no purpose to gentle the fiery cross, an historical Scottish name to arms.”

Sequence producer Toni Graphia has additionally revealed that whereas season 4 was about “house,” season 5 will centre on the theme of “household”.

“Who’s household? How do you retain them collectively? How do you shield them? What makes a household? How do you take care of your loved ones? After all, if the guide, and what guide we’re on, , it provides rather a lot,” she advised Digital Spy. “It’s rather a lot concerning the coming storm, I’d say… this roughly follows the trail of American historical past.”

We’ve additionally been given a first-look clip from collection 5 episode one, launched by the solid, which sees a touching flashback to Jamie and Murtagh’s relationship when the previous was nonetheless a younger boy, earlier than returning to America the place Jamie helps his future-son-in-law put together for his marriage ceremony day to his beloved daughter — together with a humorous second when he’s compelled to assist Roger shave…

At a starry New York Comedian Con panel for the present, Balfe additionally teased that Claire can be flexing her surgical abilities within the New World…

Look out for a model new surgical procedure this season and many superb Claire medical moments. "I get to do numerous totally different operations this season and it is fairly cool."

Whereas within the full-length trailer (under) we additionally uncover that Roger needs to return house to the 20th century, one thing that Brianna protests: “Our household are right here.”

Roger and Jamie’s relationship final season was fraught to say the least, after Jamie brutally beat his son-in-law following a case of mistaken id.

“There’s rather a lot occurring for the connection firstly of this season,” Rankin stated of Roger and Jamie’s relationship in an interview with RadioTimes.com.

“They don’t actually know one another, they’re a bit not sure of one another; clearly Jamie performed an enormous half in what occurred to Roger and what he needed to undergo, by season 4, so I’m certain Roger gained’t have fully let that go.

“They’re household, they’re kin — they do already, whether or not they wish to admit it or not, have a connection. They usually have a really deep connection by blood, anyway, they’re each MacKenzies. So I hope to see them forge a powerful relationship by the approaching seasons. I’d wish to suppose so.”

Outlander solid: Who seems in season 5?

Returning are Caitriona Balfe (Claire), Sam Heughan (Jamie), Sophie Skelton (Brianna, Claire and Jamie’s daughter), and Richard Rankin (Roger), whereas Duncan Lacroix’s Murtagh can be set to return (regardless of his character being killed off within the books). You may learn our full solid checklist right here.

There’s a brand new addition to the solid too, in furry kind.

Outlander season 5 filming: When did manufacturing start?

Final Might we had our first behind-the-scenes glimpse at Fraser’s Ridge, as manufacturing started in Scotland.

“The journey continues,” Heughan teased, and we additionally had our first glimpse of Brianna’s child.

“We’re all right here for that one thing particular that followers are going to be excited to see,” Sophie Skelton (Brianna) stated throughout the clip. Might she be referring to a marriage between her character, Brianna, and Roger?

The clan's all right here. See what our solid and crew have been as much as on the set of Outlander Season 5.

Additionally, in April Caitriona Balfe posted a behind-the-scenes tease exhibiting the script – don’t fear it was a spoiler free tease.

She additionally shared a behind the scenes video saying: “And so it begins……. Season 5 (yep that’s 1, 2, 3, 4..FIVE ? ) prep time !!!! Excuse the shrill shouting however I used to be very very excited to catch @jongarysteele on the unbelievable new set he and his crew of genius artisans have constructed !!! Get READY!!”

To not be disregarded, Sam Heughan has additionally shared a photograph of various members the solid and crew (with government producer Matt B. Roberts on the third left).

The place is Outlander filmed?

Spoiler alert: Fraser’s Ridge isn’t actually in North Carolina. Scotland is the principle location used for Outlander filming, standing in for North America this season.

Outlander season 5 episodes: What number of will there be?

Seasons 5 and 6 will each run to 12 episodes. If that appears brief to you, that’s as a result of it’s. It’s the shortest order but from Starz. To present you a comparability, season Four was 13 episodes lengthy, which is the traditional quantity for American collection.

