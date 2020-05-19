Outlander Season 6: Storylines That Need To Happen After Intense Season 5 Finale

Depart a Remark
The Season 5 finale of Outlander proved to be an extremely intense episode. Viewers needed to watch as Caitriona Balfe’s Claire Fraser was kidnapped, crushed, and brutally raped by a number of males. Though Sam Heughan’s Jamie got here swooping in to rescue her with a band of males, the injury was completed and Claire spent the remainder of the finale dealing with the ordeal with the assist of her household.
In lieu of an enormous cliffhanger, Outlander’s Season 5 ended with a bit extra uncertainty as to what awaits Claire, Jamie, and the rising variety of prolonged relations in Season 6. Maintaining in thoughts that I haven’t learn Diana Gabaldon’s books, which the Starz collection relies on, listed here are six storylines that have to occur in Outlander Season 6.
6. Season 6 Wants To Discover Claire’s Trauma
Claire went by way of an extremely traumatic expertise that noticed her raped by a number of males. She was in the end rescued and her kidnappers killed, but it surely was apparent that Claire struggled to maneuver on within the aftermath; and nobody might blame her for not going again to regular so quickly.
Season 6 ought to take the time to discover Claire’s harrowing ordeal. There was sufficient sexual assault on Outlander that it warrants greater than a few conversations earlier than she’s capable of transfer ahead. Due to this fact, it will be nice if the Starz collection explored Claire’s mind-set over the course of Season 6 and the way surviving the assault impacts her day-to-day life and relationships.
5. Bree And Roger Need To Go Again To The Future
All all through Season 5, Brianna and Roger contemplated going again to the long run with their son, Jemmy. Nevertheless, they had been unclear whether or not Jemmy might journey safely by way of the stones and waited till they might know for certain earlier than making any last selections. Bree and Roger received their reply in Season 5’s penultimate episode and commenced saying their goodbyes to Claire, Jamie, and Ian.
However, as quickly because the household vanished into the stones, they had been dropped proper again to the 18th century. Bree and Roger ought to return to the 20th century for good by the top of Season 6. After all, Season 5 hinted that they might return to the long run so usually that it will be a missed alternative to not have them truly undergo with it. I feel it will make their story way more fascinating than being caught in a time the place they clearly don’t belong.
4. Outlander Wants To Reveal What Occurred With Ian
Ian went to go dwell with the Mohawk tribe on the finish of Outlander’s fourth season. Whereas his return in Season 5 crammed the gaping gap he left behind, Ian’s experiences with the Mohawk had been glossed over. It appears he suffered by way of some tragic loss that was merely alluded to, however by no means touched upon.
Season 6 ought to showcase what occurred with Ian throughout his time with the tribe by way of flashbacks. The storyline would function a solution to preserve Ian round on Fraser’s Ridge whereas giving him his personal arc. Did he lose somebody he liked? Was it his fault? He requested whether or not it was potential for him to journey by way of the stones in Season 5 so he clearly needs to rewrite historical past. Season 6 ought to develop on this storyline and provides viewers some solutions.
3. Season 6 Wants To Choose Up The Home Fireplace Storyline
Discovering out that Fraser’s Ridge burned to the bottom with Claire and Jamie nonetheless inside is what prompted Brianna to journey again in time in Season 4. Nevertheless, a season and a half later and there is nonetheless no phrase on whether or not Jamie and Claire’s home burns down, who (or what) even begins the hearth, and why.
Richard Brown swore revenge on Jamie for killing his brother Lionel within the Season 5 finale, so he is a candidate to burn the home down. That stated, Season 6 must make this storyline a precedence as a result of viewers have been in suspense for too lengthy questioning what is going to occur to everybody on Fraser’s Ridge and the way this home fireplace might have an effect on Jamie, Claire, and their settlers transferring ahead.
2. Jamie Wants To Struggle In The Revolutionary Warfare
This storyline has been hinted at for some time, however nothing actually got here of it in Season 5. The American Revolutionary Warfare was an enormous deal, shaping historical past in lots of necessary methods. Season 5 noticed Jamie selecting to combat on the facet of the British, donning a redcoat and every thing (and it wasn’t a very good look on him).
That stated, Jamie’s at all times higher and extra passionate when he is rebelling and stirring up hassle, and there is nothing extra rebellious than combating within the conflict for freedom towards the British. Suppose Culloden however on a bigger scale. Hopefully, Season 6 will lead him to take extra of an energetic position within the conflict, if solely to assist increase the stakes for the season.
1. Season 6 Wants To Embrace Extra Of Marsali And Fergus
Though Marsali and Fergus have been with Outlander for fairly a while now, they often don’t get the display screen time or storylines they deserve. Marsali grew to become Claire’s apprentice in Season 5, however we didn’t get sufficient of that, and Fergus was… off working across the Ridge I’d guess. He hardly ever, if ever, appeared until it was for household meals.
I like Marsali and Fergus, and Season 6 ought to lastly give them an even bigger and meatier storyline. In Diana Gabaldon’s sixth e book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, Marsali and Fergus cope with their fourth little one. Fergus struggles, believing that he’s not sufficient to assist his household and doesn’t assume he may also help his son. Maybe Season 6 might adapt this emotional storyline to lastly middle Marsali, Fergus and their household. I’ll take something with them at this level!
Outlander wrapped Season 5 final 12 months and, with all of the manufacturing shutdowns, viewers ought to count on Droughtlander to go on for even longer. The excellent news is there may be a Lord John Gray spinoff collection within the works at Starz, although Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts admits that “nothing is about in stone as of but.”
Outlander Seasons 1 by way of Three are presently obtainable to stream on Netflix. All 5 seasons can be found to observe on Starz. To discover out what’s coming quickly to TV, you should definitely take a look at our summer time premiere information.
