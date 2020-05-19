Outlander Season 6: Storylines That Need To Happen After Intense Season 5 Finale

However, as quickly because the household vanished into the stones, they had been dropped proper again to the 18th century. Bree and Roger ought to return to the 20th century for good by the top of Season 6. After all, Season 5 hinted that they might return to the long run so usually that it will be a missed alternative to not have them truly undergo with it. I feel it will make their story way more fascinating than being caught in a time the place they clearly don’t belong.