Outlander season six – When’s it released and what’s going to occur?

Season six of the Starz drama has been confirmed – and with loads of unanswered questions following on from that devastating Outlander season 5 finale, what is going to the long run maintain for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan)?

The brand new season will comply with the occasions in Diana Gabaldon’s sixth Outlander guide, A Breath of Snow and Ashes – however that doesn’t imply the present will comply with the books to the letter (simply have a look at Murtagh, who popped up once more within the present regardless of dying within the books).

Season 5 brought on a good quantity of controversy, with the inclusion of a brutal rape scene from the books. Will season six keep true to the novel collection, or may it veer away so as to keep away from one other backlash?

Learn on for every part you want to find out about Outlander season six, together with what occurred on the finish of season 5, forged updates, trailers, and extra…

When is Outlander season six on TV?

We all know for sure that Outlander season six is going on (it was confirmed two years in the past) – however when the 12 episodes will probably be filmed or air is one other matter, particularly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Followers may have to buckle up for an additional Droughtlander… however within the meantime, US viewers can watch earlier seasons on Starz, and UK viewers on Amazon Prime.

What occurred on the finish of Outlander season 5?

*Warning: spoilers forward for Outlander season 5 episode 12*

Season 5 was as action-packed and nail-biting as ever, with near-death experiences for each Roger (by hanging) and Jamie (snake-bite); a desperately unhappy farewell to Murtagh; and Brianna dealing out justice to her rapist Stephen Bonnet, whom she shot out of mercy understanding that drowning (his loss of life sentence) was his best concern.

Roger, Brianna and Jemmy additionally failed to return to the long run by way of the stones, touchdown again the place they began in 18th century America – earlier than realising that ‘house’ meant their household round them at Fraser’s Ridge.

Nevertheless, essentially the most dramatic and additionally controversial storyline was reserved for the top of the season, which noticed Claire brutally gang-raped by Brownsville resident Lionel Brown and his males.

Lionel – a earlier affected person of Claire’s – attacked Fraser’s Ridge and kidnapped Claire, earlier than confronting her about her medical pseudonym, Dr Rawlings, and blaming her for his spouse rejecting his sexual advances.

Throughout the horrific rape, Claire went right into a dissociative dream-scape, imagining her household as they’d be in the event that they lived within the 1960s.

Talking to The New York Instances, Balfe defined how the inventive group “had so many conversations about how to empower Claire”.

“I felt that if we had been going to do the dream-escapes, we had to be mindful why,” she stated. “They’re not a gimmick, not a cause to put on cool costumes. Claire is experiencing one thing horrible. This has to present the development of her psychological state, to present that she’s reached a breaking level, that she’s snapped not directly, and is attempting to keep in a single piece.” Jamie and his males found Claire tied to a tree, Lionel and his males asleep at their campsite – all had been killed besides Lionel, who was introduced again to Fraser’s Ridge for questioning. John Quincy Myers provided Claire revenge, however Jamie reminded her of her Hippocratic oath to “do no hurt”. Nevertheless, Marsali by no means took such an oath, which she later used to her benefit when she poisoned Lionel utilizing Claire’s newly-made syringe. Jamie returned Lionel’s physique to his brother, who swore revenge on the Frasers – that means that season six will possible take care of the fall-out from Lionel’s homicide.

Who will star in Outlander season six?

All being properly, we’ll possible see the return of all 4 central characters, together with Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser; Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser; Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield; and Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall.

Nevertheless, we gained’t see Duncan Lacroix return as Jamie’s godfather Murtagh – the character died in season 5.

When it comes to the behind-the-scenes crew, we already know that one very important member of the manufacturing group gained’t be returning for season six.

In Might 2020, Outlander’s forged and crew have introduced the departure of manufacturing designer Jon Gary Steele from the present following the collection 5 finale.

So unhappy to have Gary go away us. His units and design have been integral to the look and really feel of the present. Now we have been so fortunate. Wishing you properly @jongarysteele ! ???????? https://t.co/REkf7gVwI6 — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) Might 11, 2020

Is there a trailer for Outlander season six?

Not but, however we’ll maintain you posted with any updates.

Should you’re in search of extra to watch, take a look at our TV information.