Outlander Spoilers: What Jamie’s Deadly Murtagh Decision Means For The Rest Of Season 5

I believed it was a powerful visible however truly for one thing that Jamie would go in opposition to every little thing that he’s fought for and what he stands for. You understand, his relationship to the British and to what the uniform represents has been fairly dangerous, at finest, from the start of the season to his father’s loss of life to Black Jack Randall, the redcoats actually suppressed the Scots. So for him to should put on a pink coat, it’s a storyline that’s not a lot within the e book, however the writers did an incredible job in form of actually digging into that storyline. And we see Jamie should form of go in opposition to every little thing he stands for, for the higher good, for the nice of the individuals he’s making an attempt to guard. Yeah, so to see Jamie Fraser in a pink coat for me was type of full circle and type of terrifying on the identical time.