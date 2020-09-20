Outlander stars reunite for Men in Kilts travel series around Scotland

Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish might be joined by one other former resident of Fortress Leoch for their travel series, Men in Kilts, when Duncan Lacroix makes an look.

Men in Kilts is an upcoming eight-part series that includes Heughan and McTavish tripping around Scotland and studying and sharing details and fables in regards to the nation.

Lacroix advised TV Line:“You could simply see me in it.”

He laughed: “It’s very temporary, however yeah, look out for me.”

Starz commissioned Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham, an concept that grew from Heughan and McTavish’s preliminary concept for a podcast which delved into all issues Scottish.

Followers of Amazon Prime Video’s long-running historic fantasy drama Outlanders will already know the way steeped in the lore of Scotland the present is, so a street journey that includes stars from the present was a pure match.

Based on Starz, Men in Kilts would “take viewers from the center of Scotland at Glencoe, the location of an awesome bloodbath and main clan feud to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the location of an awesome battle and historic turning level, recognized properly to followers of Outlander, that moulded Scotland as we all know it at this time”.

Men in Kilts could be “a celebration of Scottish historical past and tradition as Heughan and McTavish take viewers alongside on their adventures, discovering the wealthy, advanced heritage of their native nation, assembly numerous native artisans and specialists, and experiencing real moments of awe and fascination because the duo share their travels with the viewers relatively than merely guiding them.”

Lacroix exited Outlanders in season 5 when his character, Murtagh, died on the working after the Battle of Alamance Creek. The fan favorite, and godfather to Heughan’s character Jamie, stated: “I used to be extraordinarily grateful as an actor, and I used to be conscious that I used to be very grateful for the followers’ response to that character as properly.”

Season six of Outlander was placed on maintain in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic after one episode of the 12-part series had been filmed. It’s unclear whether or not manufacturing has resumed.

Starz has not introduced a UK launch for Men in Kilts, however because it’s from the identical community as Outlander it is smart that the series will can even stream in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.

You may atone for Outlander on Amazon Prime Video now.