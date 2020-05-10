Outlander’s Sam Heughan on ‘robust, triggering’ issues in season 5 finale

Outlander has by no means shied away from tackling severe themes – and throughout all the story up to now we’ve seen the devastating, long-lasting impacts of sexual assault and rape.

Fortunately, the celebs of the favored drama are properly conscious how tough a few of these scenes will be for sure followers to look at. And now Sam Heughan has stepped up with a message flagging what’s to return in episode 12.

These of you which have seen ep12, hope you likes it, please don’t give it away for others. It’s our strongest but!!???? It tackles some robust issues and it could be triggering.

Please, if you have to speak, know there are assets out there. https://t.co/7akNQi3Him@outlander_starz pic.twitter.com/SQ3wGJyHhq — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) Could 10, 2020

“These of you which have seen ep12, hope you likes it, please don’t give it away for others. It’s our strongest but!!” he wrote forward of the UK Amazon Prime Video air date on Monday 11th Could.

“It tackles some robust issues and it could be triggering. Please, if you have to speak, know there are assets out there.”

The preview for the season 5 finale, titled By no means My Love, tells followers: “Claire struggles to outlive brutal remedy from her captors, as Jamie gathers a gaggle of loyal males to assist him rescue his spouse; Roger and Brianna’s journey takes a shocking flip.”

The Outlander season 5 finale arrives on Prime Video on Monday 11th Could in the UK.