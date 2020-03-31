Outlander’s Sam Heughan Reacts To Show’s Latest Big Death

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for Outlander Season 5, Episode 7, referred to as “The Ballad of Roger Mac.”
Many followers might have seen it coming, however that didn’t make the most recent Outlander demise any simpler to abdomen. After being referred to as to arms by Governor Tryon, Jamie Fraser placed on a redcoat and rode into battle towards the Regulators, pitting him towards his beloved godfather Murtagh Fitzgibbons. The massive battle sadly ended with Murtagh’s demise — shot after saving Jamie — and Sam Heughan just lately reacted to the surprising flip of occasions.
After being shipped off to the Americas as an indentured servant in Season 3, Murtagh ultimately took up being a blacksmith earlier than main the Regulators towards North Carolina’s governor for unfair taxation. Strive as he may, Jamie couldn’t get out of preventing the Regulators for worry of dropping his land and being thought a traitor. Nonetheless, he was nonetheless in denial over dropping Murtagh within the Battle of Alamance. Talking with EW, Sam Hueghan was additionally saddened to say goodbye to Duncan Lacroix in actual life. Right here’s what he needed to say about taking pictures Murtagh’s demise scene:
Everybody did not wish to say goodbye to Duncan Lacroix. He is such a beautiful human being, an excellent actor. He is so, so good. He is additionally plenty of enjoyable and has been part of our household because the starting, so none of us wished to get to that day. The scenes had been truly shot over a really very long time time period. We shot the outside of the tent first, and I truly went again and picked up the inside within the tent on nearly the final day of taking pictures. So it was powerful as an actor to juggle that timeline and that arc, but additionally lucky that we received to have Duncan round for the entire season. So not less than we did not need to say goodbye to him on sooner or later and by no means see him once more. He was round for many of the season.
It’s good to listen to that the solid didn’t need to bid Duncan Lacroix adieu so quickly. Followers have been fortunate to spend a lot time with Murtagh, too, particularly contemplating that he died through the Battle of Culloden in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander collection. Nonetheless, there are execs and cons to the character being round for longer.
With a further three seasons spent attending to know Murtagh and being invested in his and Jamie’s relationship, saying goodbye proved to be that rather more heartbreaking. It’s onerous to think about that something would be the identical after that. Conversely, the devastating demise might have been precisely what Outlander Season 5 wanted.
