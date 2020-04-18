Outlander’s Sam Heughan Says He’s Been Bullied And Harassed Constantly For The Past Six Years

Depart a Remark
Within the midst of shelter-in-place orders and social distancing, Outlander’s Sam Heughan discovered himself having to do each in Hawaii as an alternative of the UK, having traveled to the U.S. state previous to the coronavirus pandemic totally taking maintain around the globe. The actor stored followers up to date through social media whereas self isolating, even posting shirtless photographs to encourage them to maintain figuring out. On a extra severe notice, nevertheless, the Outlander actor lately admitted to being bullied and harassed continually for the previous six years.
For the primary time since touchdown the function of Outlander’s Jamie Fraser, Sam Heughan candidly mentioned the alleged harassment that he’s been getting. In a prolonged and detailed put up made to Twitter, Heughan claimed that bullies have “created a false narrative, shared personal info and abused” the individuals closest to him. Right here’s what he wrote:
After the previous six years of fixed bullying, harassment, stalking and false narratives I’m at a loss, upset, damage and have to talk out. It’s affecting my life, psychological state and is a day by day concern. My costars, associates, household, myself, the truth is I’m related to, has been subjected to non-public slurs, shaming, abuse, loss of life threats, stalking, sharing personal info and vile, false narrative. I’ve by no means spoken about it as a result of I consider in humanity and have all the time hoped these bullies would simply go away.
Sam Heughan additionally alleged that the personal lodging the place he’s staying in Hawaii was being stalked and that the harassment prolonged to his colleagues. Makes an attempt have been allegedly made to “hack our e mail and private accounts” during the last six years and Heughan stated that he’s “so damage by this.” There’s much more to the allegations, as Heughan laid out extra of the precise harassment he’s reportedly confronted in current weeks. In his phrases:
Lately, these false claims range from me manipulating followers, being a closet-homosexual, attempting to mislead or exhort followers for cash and disregarding Covid recommendation. I’ve accomplished non [sic] of the above. I’m a standard man and nothing just like the characters I play.
The Outlander actor provides that he had been sick for 3 months and that he’s taking even additional precautions in gentle of the pandemic. Staying put in Hawaii was a “good choice.” Sam Heughan concluded the put up by thanking the followers who’ve all the time supported him and his work over time. You may learn his full put up beneath.
Outlander is at the moment in its fifth season, with Sam Heughan and co-star Caitriona Balfe serving as producers on the present. Extra lately, Hueghan reacted to the game-changing loss of life of a fan favourite character. Followers mourned the loss as nicely, however obtained a pleasant shock when a Season four character returned to the Starz present.
New episodes of Outlander Season 5 air Sundays at eight p.m. ET on Starz. For extra on what to look at, be sure you try our listing for all the large TV finales coming this spring and summer season.
Add Comment