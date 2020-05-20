‘Outmatched’ Canceled After One Season at Fox – Variety

Fox has canceled the multi-cam comedy “Outmatched” after one season.

The information comes on the identical day the community introduced that it had renewed each “Final Man Standing” and “The Resident.” With the cancellation, the one Fox present awaiting phrase on its destiny for subsequent 12 months is the freshman drama “Prodigal Son,” which sources say is more likely to return.

“Outmatched” joins fellow canceled freshman Fox collection “Deputy” and “Nearly Household.” The community beforehand renewed freshman animated comedies “Bless The Harts” and “Duncanville” and the freshman drama “9-1-1: Lonestar.”

“Outmatched” was a household comedy a few blue-collar couple in Atlantic Metropolis attempting to lift 4 children – three of whom simply occur to be licensed geniuses. The collection starred Maggie Lawson, Jason Biggs, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher, Jack Stanton, Oakley Bull, Tisha Campbell, and Finesse Mitchell. Lon Zimmet created the collection and served as govt producer. It was produced by 20th Century Fox Tv and Fox Leisure.

The present was not a scores breakout for Fox. It averaged only a 0.eight score in adults 18-49 and three.three million viewers within the Nielsen Reside+7 scores.

Fox introduced its Fall 2020 schedule final week, which incorporates few live-action scripted reveals given the present manufacturing shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The community acquired each seasons of the Spectrum unique “LA’s Best” and can maintain two dramas — “Filthy Wealthy” and “neXt” — for the autumn after initially planning to air them at midseason this 12 months.

The broadcaster remains to be planning to air a brand new cycle of its hit unscripted present “The Masked Singer” within the fall, together with its full Animation Domination lineup on Sunday nights.