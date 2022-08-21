Outrage in Brazil: a referee was suspended after leaking intimate photos of rugby players

The referee who was sanctioned in Brazil

The Brazilian international referee Cauã Ricardo Santos was suspended by the Brazilian Rugby Confederation (CBRu) after showing regret for having leaked intimate photos of players of the women’s league of his country.

As reported by the portal UOL y confirmed GEthe entity made the decision to sanction it until the end of the year after a campaign was carried out against the refereewho initially, when the case was known, had only been suspended for 30 days.

The first complaint against the 25-year-old former rugbier had been carried out in February by the councilor of the confederation and referee Natasha Olsen, after having spoken with the players between 20 and 30 years old.

One of the victims, who preferred to remain anonymous, spoke to the Brazilian media and explained: “He chose to go after very young girls, that he believed they were vulnerable and would not confront him. But he missed the shot a lot.”

“I was disappointed, but I wasn’t surprised. He was always a very present person in rugby, in university, Brazilian and international championships. He was a person you felt comfortable with, because you think he understands the values ​​of rugby…” he added.

After an investigation, it was learned that the referee shared partially nude photos of the athletes (of at least three) through a group of Whatsapp and that is why the Confederation decided to suspend it for only 30 days, a measure that was strongly criticized by the sports environment.

Even in June, after serving the month of punishment, Cauã Ricardo refereed the South American Rugby Sevens Championship where one of his victims participated. “The punishment was absolutely ridiculous,” said one of the players who suffered the leak of her photos. “It is a continuous aggression, a very great silencing”, she lamented.

From there, and after the confederation argued that number of days of suspension with article 474 (which limits the term of disciplinary suspension to one month), a strong campaign was launched by players, coaches and referees.s outraged with the resolution for the sanction to be reviewed.

Finally, and after the repercussion caused by the movement, the CBRu validated the suspension until the end of the year in women’s competitions, but will continue to work in the matches of the men’s categories.

Cauã Ricardo Santos took his first steps in Brazilian rugby in 2009 when he was part of the San José Rugby team (in San Pablo). His path as an athlete ended in 2015, when he decided to specialize in the world of arbitration.

After refereeing several university championships, and later doing well in the professional environment, in 2020 he was summoned for the first time to arbitrate in the South American 4 Nations together with the Argentines Damián Schneider, Nehuén Jauri Rivero and the Chilean Frank Méndez

KEEP READING

Scandal in Africa: they denounce that a U15 team used older players to play a tournament

Another great of Europe closed the doors to Cristiano Ronaldo

The defense of the policeman who shot the champion of Jiu Jitsu in Brazil