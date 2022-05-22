Outrage in Spain because Mbappé rejected Real Madrid: “It’s an insult to football”

Mbappé renewed his bond with PSG until 2025 (Reuters)

This Saturday Kylian Mbappé made the decision to continue Paris Saint Germain (PSG) After months of flirting with him Real Madrid. In this context, in spain They are angry with the choice of the French footballer and with the French club, whose millions of dollars would have been decisive in convincing the star striker.

Javier Tebas, president of The leagueexploded on Twitter upon learning that the 23-year-old player chose to reject the offer of the white box: “What PSG is doing by renewing Mbappé with large sums of money… after registering losses of 700 million euros in recent seasons and having a wage bill of more than 600 million euros, is an INSULT to football”.

It should be remembered that in Europa The great discussion between the big clubs in recent times has been linked to financial fair play. Despite the directives of the UEFA, each country has different flexibilities that allow or prevent their teams from making heavy investments that could harm their finances. The anger of Tebas lies precisely in the fact that no club should be allowed to offer Mbappé a millionaire contract, like the one that would be announced in the next few hours, if in recent fiscal periods the institution has presented constant losses.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi with Kylian Mbappé (AFP)

Thebes He also shot PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, whom he accused of being “as dangerous as the Super League”, referring to a new competition with 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs proposed last April. The project collapsed within days after a fierce backlash from its own players and fans, as well as governments and football’s governing bodies.

Mbappé chose to reject the Real Madrid and stay in the French champion for another three years. The PSG made the official announcement prior to the match against Metz this Saturday at the Parc des Princes before a crowd.

On Friday, the mother of Mbappe, Fayza Lamari, had confessed to an Egyptian media outlet that her son had offers from both clubs and was still weighing which one to accept: “All negotiations are finished. We have an agreement with Madrid and Paris. Now it’s up to Kylian to choose,” she told Kora More. Now him young wonder will stay with Neymar y Lionel Messi to help the club in its long quest to conquer the Champions League, the title that has so far eluded them.

