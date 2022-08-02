Outrage in the MMA world for a brutal unsportsmanlike action: he knocked out his rival and finished him off with a kick to the face

A Fighter Hit His Rival After Knocking Him Out

the japanese wrestler Daichi Abe became the protagonist of one of the most brutal unsportsmanlike actions of the year after to shoot at your opponent Marcos Yoshio de Souzawho was practically unconscious on the canvas.

The reprehensible episode took place in a match corresponding to the event Reason 37 . In the Saitama Super Arena from Japan, the former UFC fighter took just one and a half rounds to get rid of his opponent at 176 pounds.

From the initial bell the superiority of the 30-year-old Japanese could be seen, who puse end to the fight with a strong right hand to the face. Once the impact occurred, Marcos Yoshio de Souza automatically collapsed to the canvas and that’s when Abe attacked again.

With his rival already knocked out, the fighter did not hesitate and He ran towards him to finish him off with a kick to the head. The referee, who tried to rush quickly on the scene, could not prevent the second contact.

Minutes later, the company decided to upload the completion to its social networks and fans were quick to express their discontent: “There is nothing to brag about this fight. Very poor sportsmanship! One should never punch or kick an obviously knocked out opponent who is on the mat! Very poor sportsmanship and very poor control on your part!!!! He should be reprimanded!!”

“Any true fight fan is mad at this. That kick was an unnecessary extra.”said another user after seeing the images shared by the largest mixed martial arts company in Asia.

“That soccer kick is definitely out of character. The boy should be embarrassed,” said a third, watching the slow-motion replay from another angle that Rizin posted on his Instagram account. Twitter

It is worth mentioning that, although the rules of MMA may vary respectively in each company, they all agree that in no case can a wrestler continue to hit another wrestler who is already out of competition.

Abe, who went through three of the main mixed martial arts companies, had a record of 1 win and 2 losses in UFC (2017 to 2018) and two falls in the One Championship (2018-2019). Now, with this second victory in a row in Reason, accumulates 11 wins and five losses in his history.

KEEP READING

The video of the disgraceful defeat of the Iranian Hulk in his debut in the ring: he lost by knockout

The brutal and bloody fight with which Amanda Nunes defeated Julianna Peña and regained her title in the UFC

The viral speech of a UFC fighter after winning a fight that moved everyone: “Let’s eliminate the stigma that men cannot speak”