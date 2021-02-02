Outrage in the US: a 9-year-old girl suffering from an emotional crisis was handcuffed and sprayed with pepper spray

A video in which police handcuff a nine year old girl and pepper sprayed in Rochester, in the northeastern United States, sparked a new wave of outrage at the methods used by the security forces in the country.

The police in that town in the state of New York justified their action by claiming that the girl, whose identity has not been disclosed, was suffering a mental breakdown and threatened to kill her mother and commit suicide.

The agents who went to the scene on Friday for a report of “family problems” They reacted by handcuffing the girl and, failing to get her into a patrol car, they used pepper spray, according to videos of the cameras that the policemen wear in the suit, published on Sunday by the forces of order.

In the videos the girl is heard screaming frantically for her father as the officers try to hold her.

“You’re acting like a girl”One of the officers reprimanded her. “I am a Girl!”, The minor clarified to him between tears. After a few minutes of struggle, they began threatening her with pepper spray, which made her even more nervous.

“It’s your last chance before I sprayed gas in your eyes”A police officer told him. Another intervened: “At this point just spray it with gas”.

At a press conference on Sunday, Deputy Police Chief Andre Anderson said that the minor had shown suicidal behavior and that they had to act like this to ensure the girl’s safety. “He indicated that he wanted to commit suicide and that he wanted to kill her mother.” , said.

The police department said this action “required” an officer to lower the girl to the ground. So, the department said, “for the minor’s safety and at the request of the custodial parent at the scene,” the girl was handcuffed and put in the back of a police car while they waited for an ambulance.

Police said the girl disobeyed orders to put her feet in the car. An officer was then “required” to spray an “irritant” on the handcuffed girl’s face, the department said Saturday.

Police said the girl was eventually taken to Rochester General Hospital, “where she received the services and care she needed,” and was subsequently released to her family.

The mayor of Rochester, the African-American Lovely Warren, condemned the use of force against children and promised an internal investigation into the practices of the city’s police officers.

“I have a 10 year old boy. It’s a boy, it’s a baby. As a mother, this video is not something you want to see, ”she said at a press conference on Sunday.

Some portals initially indicated that the girl is African American, but the data has not been confirmed by the authorities.

Is the second time in a year Rochester police officers have been charged with acts of violence. In March, Daniel Prude, who had fallen into a coma as a result of his arrest, died.

An African American died of suffocation after being arrested in New York

Police had put a cloth hood over his head after he spat at officers and claimed he had the coronavirus.

The death of Prude, who was also suffering from a mental breakdown at the time of her arrest, sparked an investigation and mass demonstrations.

