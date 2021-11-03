Outrage in Uruguay over the price of tickets for the match against Argentina by qualifying

The ticket prices for the Uruguay – Argentina match for the South American Qualifiers to the Qatar World Cup 2022 were known and they caused outrage and humor in the networks



The game will be played at the Campeón del Siglo Stadium on Friday, November 12 at 8:00 p.m. andThe cheapest location will be 1,250 Uruguayan pesos ($ 30), while the most expensive is 6,990 Uruguayan pesos ($ 160).

The prices generated so much outrage as one rain of memes and humor on social networks Uruguayans. The first batch of tickets will go on sale on November 3 and the remainder from the 5 of the same month.

Prices are considerably higher than the last two meetings in which the Uruguayan National Team played at home, against Colombia and Ecuador. Against Colombia, for example, the cheapest ticket was 690 Uruguayan pesos ($ 16) and the most expensive was 2,150 pesos ($ 51).

One explanation for the significant price increase was that It was thought that it might be the last time Lionel Messi played in a Uruguayan stadium. But that incentive was already lost since in the last hours it was known that the Argentine star will not be in the game in the next round of eliminatory while he recovers from an injury.

The selected stadium, the Champion of the Century, is located on the outskirts of Montevideo and is the Peñarol field, one of the two largest teams in the country. Although the traditional stadium of the Uruguayan National Team is the Centennial Stadium, it continues in spare parts to carry out the finals of the South American Cup and Libertadores. Therefore, the team led by Maestro Tabárez will play its fourth match elsewhere.

The Champion of the Century has a capacity for 40,000 spectators and today Uruguay has a 75% capacity allowed in stadiums. In the first meeting between Argentina and Uruguay, the latter lost 3-0 at the Estadio Monumental, while the Centenario had already begun its works.

The board of directors of the Peñarol club decided improve stadium lighting, according Referee. The objective is to change the burned out bulbs and make the lighting go to LED throughout the stadium. The lighting change has a cost of between 800 thousand and one million dollars.

This type of lighting is what FIFA requires to consider a first level stadium, the so-called “FIFA stadiums”.

Other complaints

The finals of the Sudamericana and Libertadores Cups will also be played in Uruguay, but in an already refurbished Centennial Stadium. In the middle of October, CONMEBOL released the prices of the 20,000 tickets enabled to attend the matches and generated outrage from the fans.

The prices to see the Brazilian finalists start at 200 dollars and go up to 650. That is why fan clubs such as Palmeiras and Flamengo demonstrated through social networks with statements that made it clear that those costs were impossible to pay for Brazilians.

Even, compared the cost of tickets to a minimum wage in Brazil, adding that to travel they would also have to pay the price of accommodation, transportation and food. In Uruguay, it is estimated that on the weekends of November 20 and 27, rental prices will rise between $ 900 and $ 5,000 for the weekend in private apartments. In addition, on those dates the hotels in the city of Montevideo are already full and the total capacity of the capital is 5,000 tourists.

