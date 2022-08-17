Outrage in world tennis: a spectator with a Ukrainian flag was kicked out of the stadium at the request of a Russian player

A fan was warned by the umpire for carrying a Ukrainian flag

The world of tennis spoke out on social networks after a video of an unusual episode that occurred during the first set of the match between the Russian tennis players emerged Anna Kalinskaya y Anastasia Potapova correspondiente a la qualy dell Cincinnati Open (currently called the Western & Southern Open).

In the recording in question you can see how, at the request of one of the playersWTA Chair Umpire Morgane Lara steps down from her lectern, approaches the stands and speaks directly to a spectator who was sitting, covered with a Ukrainian flag and a vinok (typical Ukrainian flower crown).

“We had our Ukrainian flag, without doing anything crazy, or distracting the players. We were sitting there in peace and silence, ”said Lola (as she was identified on social networks) in dialogue with the North American portal Local 12, and I add: “This is not Russia, this is the United States.”

The young woman had to leave the stadium to leave her flag in the car and be able to re-enter

In the conversation that could be seen in the video that is traveling the world, the chair umpire warned the fan that “she was not being nice” with the surroundings and threatened her that if she did not keep the flag they would call the security guard.

After explaining that she was not doing anything wrong or distracting the players, Morgane Lara returned to her lectern and the game continued for a few minutes until finally, after continuing to have the flag on his shoulders, an officer approached Lola and asked her to leave the premises or he would call the police.

Finally, the fan and her friend they were forced to leave the stadium to get rid of the flag before the astonished gaze of the rest of the spectators, who showed their discomfort, claiming that he had done nothing wrong.

Dolgopolov, who expressed himself on Twitter, is one of the many athletes who defends his country from the Russian attack

At the same time, the organization argued that the request to save the flag in question was because violated size regulations. In a statement, they explained: “As stated on the tournament website, flags or banners larger than 45x45cm are prohibited. Therefore, the spectator was asked to remove the flag from the grounds, and after doing so, she was allowed to remain in the tournament.”

This episode quickly went viral and even reached the eyes of the former Ukrainian tennis player. Alex Dolgopolovwho did not hesitate to express himself through his official Twitter account: “To all the people who admired my tennis and plan to visit the US tournaments, I ask you to bring a Ukrainian flag to every Russian or Belarusian match you see.”.

“Our country is drowning in blood and barbaric violenceNo Russian will intimidate a silent supporter carrying a Ukrainian flag!” he added before launching a new irony-laden message: “Keep the size of the flags within the regulationsso they don’t have a “fairy tale” reason to ask him to leave.”

This Tuesday Serena Williams will face US Open winner Emma Raducanu and, following a social media campaign, fans are expected to come to the venue with Ukrainian flags in protest.

KEEP READING:

Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis: “It’s the hardest thing I could imagine”

One of the best tennis players in history will say goodbye to professional sports after the US Open