Outriders is still looking for success, although the authors of the looter shooter are pessimistic

People Can Fly and Square Enix’s looter shooter still doesn’t cover the publisher’s costs.

People Can Fly still stuck in the sales and profits of Outriders, the looter shooter sponsored by Square Enix that hit the market a little over a year ago and that aimed to become a success after the optimistic statements by Square Enix, where they spoke of a digital sales index that he had pleasantly surprised the company.

Outriders was released from its launch on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service for on-demand games, a decision that, according to Yosuke Matsuda, president of Square Enix, managed to “work in favor of the title”. However, the People Can Fly speech is far from optimisticbeing deeply disappointed with Square Enix.

In August of last year 2021, the studio still did not collect royalties that would not come until the publisher, Square Enix, recovered all the development costs they financed. Unfortunately, the situation has not improved at present and the study has confirmed through its financial reports, shared by TweakTown, that they have not obtained profits throughout 2021.

Square Enix still would not have recovered the investment of OutridersAlthough we will have to wait for the next reports from People Can Fly to see if the game has finally managed to bring benefits to its developers, the studio does not seem to count on it and confesses that “they have no guarantees that the net proceeds from the sale of Outriders in future periods are sufficient for the publisher to recoup costs incurred and pay royalties to the team.” Square Enix recently made headlines for divesting three of its major studios and many of its their franchises, though Outriders is still in the hands of the Japanese company. If you haven’t played People Can Fly’s looter shooter yet, remember that our Outriders analysis is available at 3DJuegos.

More about: Outriders, Looter, Shooter, Co-op, Square Enix and People Can Fly.