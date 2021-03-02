Outriders: People Can Fly Explains Their “Old School” Gaming Approach, With No Micropayments Or Season Pass In Sight

If you have followed the news of OutridersBy now you will know that the game developed by People Can Fly (Painkiller, Bulletstorm, Gears of War: Judgment …) and published by Square Enix, will be a very special FPS. In some way, it will propose an approach with characteristics typical of a traditional shooter, along with elements that we have seen in service games like Destiny.

Now what exactly is Outriders? According to its creators, they have developed this science fiction shooter with an “old school” approach. And today they have told the reasons why they have done it like this, which means that the title will reach the market with all the integrated content.

The information has come through an extensive interview (in the form of a round table) that the study has granted to different media. And according to the Wccftech transcript, one of the most interesting responses came when Piotr Nowakowski answered about the lack of any kind of battle pass system or microtransactions in the game.

According to him, the objective was to create a product of the “Old School”. You can read his full statements in this regard, below:

“I will say that we decided to follow the Old School approach where we were just making the game and giving it to the players, not thinking about microtransactions, game passes and things like that. At some point, it was easier for us to think about our game of that way. Just delivering the entire product. We call that the old school approach. We are aware that most games right now approach it differently, but we think gamers will like that approach. Of course, it does not close us the option in the future to add content, but not as a microtransaction or game passes. Rather as the largest components that can come if players are interested and want to delve into our world, play in that world. We love what we’ve created and Enoch is the world we want to build in and add extra items for that, but not as a form of microtransactions or game passes. It’s just a me A different situation when we think of the game. “.

Remember that a demo of the game is already available on all platforms that the title will arrive on April 1, 2021. That is, PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X. And remember that the demo offers cross-play.