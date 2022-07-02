Outriders Worldslayer, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series and Stadia

From Outriders: Worldslayer a “more and better” was expected that, to no one’s surprise, has fulfilled its purpose of closing the playable circle of a title that (unlike its competitors) does not attend to seasons, subscriptions or microtransactions. Is the experience good? You are right. Do I recommend it for 39.99 euros? I see that a little less clearly.

I think it’s hard to empathize with the world of Outriders: Worldslayer. I must confess that the campaign of the base game had so little impact on me that before I started working on the expansion I was forced to spend a few minutes talking to all the characters in the camp trying to remember who was who and what it was all about. In People Can Fly they were quite serious about forming a cohesive, rich, deep world. But of course, there we have a problem and that is that without a charismatic villain or protagonist, a memorable companion or something that “moves” the adventure, the whole ended up doing me a little forgettable or inconsequential, which is not the same as bad, eye; That’s not what I mean and I actually liked the dark tone of the cinematics, the aspect of the ruins that we visited in the last stages of the tour, and I also appreciated that the product was translated and dubbed. Now, if someone were to ask me how the game was doing, in private, I would say “make no mistake, this is about improve your character and hit shots” which brings us a little closer to the point I want to get to with this analysis.

I’ve liked the Worldslayer expansion and I think it’s taken several steps in the right direction. It has a clear villain from the beginning, for example; and I even think it tries harder to tell self-contained stories by complementing the atmosphere of each setting. I can empathize a little more with that fantasy, wow. I think it’s also improved in terms of mechanics and design, it’s more interesting from start to finish and less of a succession of small hordes. But its greatest virtue, from my perspective at least, is that due to a series of intentional issues (many) and other fortuitous ones (few), progression is more addictive and satisfactory than before. We’ll talk about it in detail below, but for now I’ll let you know that we’re talking about a much shorter duration than the base game with, yes, a much better polished replayability cycle: the Polish team has perfectly understood what personal would define as “the anti-looter”, a 100% loot driven product that unlike Destiny 2 or Warframe is not a service; and even challenges Borderlands in terms of pacing, generosity, and especially player control of the RNG.

Before going into details, I’ll tell you in advance that Outriders: Worldslayer is a campaign of approximately five hours long, with several new locations to visit, a well-defined villain (the Altered Ereshkigal) that sets the pace for our actions, and a repeatable endgame activity; most interesting of all though is the number of big little progression tweaks scattered here and there. It is a game with a much better defined playable cycle than in the past, and that repeats a bit with what we already saw in the 2021 original: if you want to complete it because it seems to be a result, that’s fine; but this is clearly aimed at enthusiasts who come to put in several tens or hundreds of hours and challenge their own character builds against the biggest challenges available in the game. Will that sector be happy? Well… yes, but with nuances.

A more enjoyable progression

Even though I already had a pretty buff character in the base campaign, I decided to start my Worldslayer adventure with one. level 30 clip art, ready to play. A function offered by the downloadable one, a bit along the lines of the prefabricated decks of card games or the automatic level-ups that come with the most popular MMORPGs. I thought it made more sense to do this because a lot of 3DGames readers are probably starting this content from scratch, so I chose the path of the pyromancer (a class that fights at medium range and heals itself when it deals ability damage to enemies). ) and I had a much better experience than the one I had last year. What has happened there? Well, several things. This character already comes with assigned skill points and even equipped skills, so the first handshake is quite pleasant: you see in no time that the upgrades “carried over” from the big New Horizon update, available at the end of the last year, have taken effect, you are more powerful. It also happens that, starting from a character fully functional, you are no longer living a constant battle to keep up with the AI ​​or build something worthy with the things you have, because you are already more or less efficient; the problem becomes how to evolve from there, how to distribute the weaknesses and strengths, how to move towards the future instead of staying in the problems of the present.

In that sense, I think it’s a more pleasant tour also because from the first minute you’re finding high rarity gear, all kinds of mods and you even have enough materials to improve or evolve your pieces in the direction you want. Put another way, you care a little less about leveling or valuing gear and more about distributing stats wisely, which is the fun of it. For those of you who don’t know, one of the best things about Outriders is that it supports unparalleled flexibility when it comes to decision-making: you can modify your character’s entire specialization for free at any time, re-roll or upgrading affixes you’ve been dealt into any piece of any rarity, and even things like skin transmog are absurdly simple and enjoyable. Expanding the offer of possibilities, in People Can Fly they add a new evolutionary line called PAX, which is roughly a second skill tree smaller than the one associated with each class, but with much more decisive advantages; so much so that (I suspect) each node is so transformative that it encourages you to rethink the entire character sheet. And this in turn is supplemented by so-called Ascension Points, which are essentially the same as Legendary Ranks in Diablo III or Bastard Ranks in Borderlands.

There is an overwhelming amount of new weapons, armor and mods to experiment withWhen I read the operation of both systems through the pause menu, where everything is explained with total and absolute clarity, I had the feeling that this kind of thing could have been added through a free patch instead of an expansion, but at the time truth I think they have a specific role and meaning within the progression layer lattice that have been set by those responsible. Here’s an example: the abilities of the PAX tree would make the original run a breeze, but Worldslayer also houses no less than 40 new world categories (here called “Apocalypse”) along the lines of Diablo’s torments. As you “push” that ceiling, which goes hand in hand with some pretty aggressive percentage scaling, you find room to express your character’s power in new ways, like the apocalyptic equipment, which is a rarity above legend. Actually, what it brings to the table is as simple as housing a third slot for mods, which doesn’t seem like a big deal; but when the truth is a huge change that triggers the possibilities of the most enthusiastic players. To put it in some easy to digest way, with this expansion Outriders goes from being a game of 50 to 100 hours to one of several hundred.

There is an overwhelming amount of new weapons, armor and mods to experiment with, and it would be impossible for me to spend the time to assess how fun or visually varied enough they are to justify the dedication that goes into getting them; but I am content to know that those who have come for the loot have every reason to be motivated. What I don’t understand is how it is possible that having done things so well in that sense, the only new great endgame activity has so much “bullshit” on it. We are talking about Tarya Gratar, an ambitious repeatable content that is going to revolutionize the way we improve our character.

Tarya Gratar, the best and worst of the expansion

The end of the campaign is also the beginning of the endgame journey: an imposing alien city full of horrors of all kinds. It is subdivided into several rooms, each of them focused on the acquisition of a very specific type of rewards. That way, if you need to “farm” helmets because yours is getting pretty dated, you have one place to do exactly that as much as you want. let’s say it is a transitory step Quite necessary to climb the world category, especially when they advance to the final stretch. Why am I not completely convinced? Well, because it is not executed at the level of the role it plays in the game: it has been structured like the games of a roguelike (with trees similar to those of Slay the Spire, Monster Train or Darkest Dungeon II) but leaving out all the procedural appeal . Every time you go in, the enemies you face are different, but the sands are identical. The most annoying thing of all is that the final bosses are always the same, and they don’t have particularly imaginative mechanics. Disappointing? A little, yes; but that doesn’t mean it’s boring. It entertains, it plays its role, it’s just that I don’t think anyone finds it as the “grand finale” that it could have been (a raid to use, go) nor as something ready to be replayed over and over again for hours.

Outriders is not a game particularly benevolent towards lone wolvesIt’s strange that this happened, because as I said above, the main path of Outriders: Worldslayer is better than the base game. I’m not just talking about how the character evolves in parallel with each new mission, but because it’s shorter, things feel a little less heavy or repetitive. Each meeting is planned in a more logical way, better tied to what happens during the cinematic scenes that unite each zone; one time you’re hearing a story about a cursed fisherman and he ends up appearing as a boss during the next rogue deployment, and we even have areas that flirt and experiment with your resources during combat – areas completely empty of cover that serve the fantasy of “I wasn’t ready for this”, for example. Knowing this, it’s hard to believe that People Can Fly hasn’t taken that last mission a little more seriously, which you’re going to repeat so many times if you’re interested in getting the best the game has to offer, which is that well-crafted progression .

The biggest sin he commits is scaling in multiplayer. Outriders is not a particularly benevolent game with the lone wolves, because often one finds that although the health of the enemies is well measured for a single person, the “aggro” (that is, the attention of all the enemies on the screen) is not well distributed at all. And in the specific case of Tarya Gratar, to make matters worse, it is directly that there is no health scaling: it is made for three people, period. Can you go solo? Yes, but you can get used to how it’s going to go. This makes sense in a massively multiplayer or other class of games where cooperative puzzles exist during or between stages, but this is not the case. I would be very surprised if People Can Fly doesn’t end up announcing a slightly friendlier version of the activity at some point in the coming months, because it’s a very obvious slip and quite jarring with the tone of the rest of the content in the expansion.