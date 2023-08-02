Outside Lands Gives Out Full Set Times For A Tough Lineup:

Golden Gate Park will be the site of San Francisco’s yearly summer event from August 11–13. Foo Fighters, Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, as well as the electronic music group Odesza will be the main acts.

More than 90 bands will be performing at the 15th annual event, including the 1975, Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Willow, Beabadoobee, Cuco, as well as Maggie Rogers.

Download The Festival’s Mobile App Or Visit The Official Website To Navigate Yourself Music Event:

Another Planet Entertainment announced on Tuesday, August 1, that people who want to find their way around the three-day Outside Lands outdoor music event are encouraged to download the festival’s mobile app or visit its official website.

This year, there aren’t that many hard choices. Fans of the stars are from a wide range of backgrounds. Most people will find it easy to choose between Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, as well as Interpol upon Friday, especially since Interpol began forty minutes before Lamar.

On Saturday, dance music fans will have to choose between Australian big-room house artist Fisher and techno legend Daniel Avery. On the other hand, Lana Del Rey and Foo Fighters have very different fan groups.

Amazon Music Will Also Provide A Special Live Stream Of The Show Upon Prime Video:

Amazon Music will additionally provide a special live stream of some shows. The plan should be released in a couple of days. At 1 p.m. on every day of the event, the stream will be made accessible via Prime Video as well as the Amazon Music feed on Twitch.

i can't talk right now, the 2023 schedule just dropped! make your daily plans with me in the outside lands app or on our website https://t.co/DzzxYybLPC pic.twitter.com/i8arwEwJmV — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) August 1, 2023

Amazon songs also has the Official Outside Lands Playlist, which has songs from acts who will be playing at this year’s event.

Upon Sunday Night Fans Have To Choose Between Odesza And Noah Kahan:

This year’s best thing to a classic rock band is the Foo Fighters, who will play at the exact same time to be Lana Del Rey as well as Fisher on Saturday. On Sunday night, guests will have to choose between Odesza, the 1975, as well as Noah Kahan, which has many ticket buyers in a tizzy.

This year, Outside Lands plans to add the Amazon Music Live Lounge, which will have free Wi-Fi, a DJ set schedule, and a 40-foot painting by Chaz Bear, the East Bay artist who goes by the name Toro y Moi.

Janelle Monae Can Be Headliner Because She Released The New Record “Glass Onion”:

The big fight seems to be on Friday, right before the main event. Janelle Monae could be a headliner on her own. She just put out a new summer record and played the lead part within “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” so she is ready to be a headliner.

Black Mamba Have 251 Million Views On YouTube:

She plays at the exact same time as the K-pop band aespa, whose music video “Black Mamba” has in 250 million views upon YouTube and broke a record. Willow, who was on “SNL” for the first time last fall, is the third battling act on the Sutro stage.

Fake and Gay, Oasis, as well as Hard French are putting on a new event called Dolores’. Nina Sky, MS NINA, Princess starring Adore Delano, as well as Hard French x Brown will be on the bill. Carrie upon Disco as well as Oscar are two of the artists on Amy.

As usual, there is a hard sound stop at 10 p.m. on the initial two nights as well as 9:30 p.m. upon Sunday.

This may be the last year that the festival is only on one weekend. The festival’s director, Another Planet Entertainment, wants to learn from Coachella and add a second weekend in 2024, but with different events.