Outside Of San Diego Comic-Con, Actors Go On Strike:

Around noon upon Friday, when day two of Comic-Con in San Diego was going on, local players went on strike across the street.

The move comes after The Screen Actors Guild, the American Federation of Broadcasting and Television Artists, as well as the Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers talked for weeks and came to a deal.

Hollywood actors proceeded on hit less than a week before the annual fan event, joining the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May. Both groups are upset about the Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers for not coming to an agreement on a new contract.

The actors’ union put strict limits on how they could promote strike work. One of these was that they couldn’t go to fan gatherings to talk about current, future, or old TV or movie projects.

Mark Allyn, an actress and voice actor from San Diego who made the picket line, said, “This had been a great way to let people understand what the strike was about and make our voices heard.”

A lot of people at the convention stopped to take pictures as well as show their backing for the stars. “It signifies the world,” stated Allyn, who usually goes to Comic-Con but can’t this year because of the strike.

Actors have been pushing for higher pay and a bigger share of the money that streaming services bring in. The application of artificial intelligence is a big worry for many people.

CEOs in Hollywood have thought about using this new technology to put background players in movies, which doesn’t blend well with numerous real actors.

“Why would we desire to employ a robot when we have feelings about this planet?” How we feel about this place What makes it special is how they feel about each other and how close they are. Another participant at the protest upon Friday, Mike Egbert, said, “It makes it special.”

Since the strike started, players have marched in picket lines in front of networks as well as studios within major cities. On Friday, a group of San Diego artists marched directly across the avenue from the San Diego Convention Center. Fans in full makeup outfits and U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, who uses to mixing pop culture and politics, joined the group.

Egbert wore a shirt that said, “Actors, not AI.” It was a strong message. He said that performers were very important during the pandemic because they kept people entertained through streaming services like Netflix as well as Disney. Now, they’d like to be paid fairly for what they’ve done so they can keep making a living.

“How did you stay alive during COVID? You watched Netflix, movies, and Disney, right? We helped you out. We continue to want to help you, but we need to be ready to fulfill our bills,” the star said.

Even though AMPTP, which is bargaining on behalf of the studios, hasn’t agreed to all of the actor’s requests, it says it is offering “historic pay as well as residual increases.”

Even though they are stuck in a standstill, the players are still determined to get better pay and keep artificial intelligence from taking over their jobs.