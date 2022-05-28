Outstanding performance by Checo Pérez during the first day of activities at the Monaco Grand Prix

Formula One F1 – Monaco Grand Prix – Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco – May 27, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in action during practice REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The first activities on the track of the Monaco Grand Prix in the 2022 Formula 1 season with the completion of the first and second free practice sessions. The Mexican Sergio Pérez had an outstanding presentation in which he stood out by finishing second and third place, both times ahead of your partner in Red Bull Racing and current world champion, Max Verstappen.

In the first session of the day, Czech He was barely surpassed by the man who plays at home this weekend, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc with his Ferrari. In the second practice, both single-seaters from the Italian team were clearly superior and took the first two places with more than three tenths of an advantage over their closest pursuer, that is, Pérez.

“In general, it seems that we are lacking a bit compared to the Ferraris because they seem very strong. We will analyze the data and see what we can do, but it seems that today they are very fast. We were a bit surprised by the difference with them today. We expected a difference, but not as big as what we have seen today, which means that there is a lot of work to do and we will see tomorrow”, commented the Mexican at the end of the day.

Sergio Pérez’s RB18, at the Monaco Circuit. Photo: @redbullracing

The first test on the asphalt of Monte Carlo saw a close fight between Ferrari and Red Bull. On a circuit that seems to make him comfortable, Leclerc set the best time of the session by stopping the clock at 1:14.531. Just 0.039 seconds later, Checo was placed and behind the Spanish Carlos Sainz aboard the second F1-75. Verstappen finished fourth. Among the four pilots there was a difference of less than two tenths. Already further away, it was Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, both from McLaren, the best of the rest.

In the second free practice, the Italian team took a step forward. The Scuderia He clearly had a better performance with his two drivers setting times with a difference of more than three tenths with the rest. Pérez and Verstappen completed the quartet with the fastest times, but both felt dissatisfied with their performance. The session was marked by the spectacular accident of Ricciardo who, losing control of his car, crashed into the protection walls twice.

“If we get a better balance, we will be able to attack the corners a bit more and of course our times will improve. It is clear that, compared to Ferrari, we still have to find more rhythm, so now it’s about fine-tuning and finding a better balance. The track feels different this year with the new cars, the cars are a bit heavier and slower and a bit bumpier because they are stiffer,” said reigning champion Verstappen.

Sergio Pérez with a special helmet for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix. Photo: @SChecoPerez

On the second day of activities, the last practice session will take place, followed by the qualifying session, where the starting order for Sunday’s grid will be decided. In his most recent performance in Monaco, in 2021, Czech Pérez started from ninth place after not performing in the best way in the pre-race phase. However, he had an important recovery in competition and obtained the final fourth place, his second best historical time on the Monte Carlo Circuit.

Third free practice: Saturday, May 28 at 06:00 a.m.

qualifying session: Saturday, May 28 at 9:00 a.m.

Carrera: Sunday May 29 at 08: hours.

