Over 10 thousand COVID-19 tests will be held in these centers in one day, PM Modi will start today

new Delhi: In order to effectively prevent the spread of Corona virus infection in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch high-capacity COVID-19 test facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata on Monday, which will increase testing capacity in the country, early detection of the disease. Will be possible and in time treatment will speed up. Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan shares Kovid-19 experience, told how Corona’s impact on people’s hearts and minds

The event, to be held via video conference from the Prime Minister’s Office, will also include Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Also Read – Professor of London said- First wave ending in Delhi, second wave will also come, but …

The statement said, “These facilities will increase the ability of testing in the country and will speed up early detection and timely treatment of the disease. Thus these facilities will help in controlling the spread of corona epidemic. ” Also Read – PM Modi to launch Coronavirus testing centers in these cities tomorrow, test results will come soon

PM Modi to launch ‘high-throughput’ COVID-19 testing facilities in 3 cities today Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/SRG4sQZzv3 pic.twitter.com/XS7ztkNqB2 – ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 27, 2020

These three high-capacity testing facilities have been strategically set up at ICMR – National Cancer Prevention and Research Institute, Noida, ICMR – National Reproductive Health Research Institute, Mumbai and ICMR – National Institute of Cholera and Intestinal Diseases, Kolkata everyday. Able to test over 10,000 samples.

Laboratories equipped with these facilities will help protect health workers from infectious diagnostic materials and reduce their turnaround time.

These laboratories will also be able to test for diseases other than Kovid and after the epidemic is over, Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Cytomegalovirus, Chlamydia, Neisseria, Dengue etc. will also be tested.