Over 350 PS4 and PS5 games on sale: these are our 6 highlights from the PS Store

After starting a campaign of Games for Less than 15 euros, PlayStation returns to the load with a new promotion for its deliveries. Because, after confirming the 3 free PS Plus Essential games for September and expanding the Extra and Premium catalog with 17 additional titles, now it gives us a new reason to take a look at the PS Store.

In this way, the ‘Another Level Experiences’ promotion is now available in the PlayStation store until next September 14. Here we will find discounts of up to 50% in more than 350 titles for PS4 and PS5, so it is presented as a good opportunity to take a look at the entire catalog of Sony consoles.

As usual in 3DJuegos, we have prepared a brief compilation with some of the most outstanding offers of the promotion. However, we encourage you to visit the PS Store to be aware of all the discounts offered during this campaign.

Batman: Arkham Collection for PS4 for 17.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): If you are a fan of Rocksteady’s work, you will most likely be interested in this collection. After all, it includes all the definitive versions of the Batman: Arkham trilogy.



Borderlands 3 for PS4 and PS5 for 13.99 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): Borderlands has become one of those mandatory franchises for any passionate shooter, and this 80% discount can get more than one player include the experience in your library.



Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil for PS4 for €9.89 (previously €29.99): Dante has always been an icon of hack and slash experiences, but now you can also play the acclaimed Devil May Cry V with Vergil. What is presented as a different way to enjoy the most brutal combat.



GhostWire: Tokyo for PS5 for €34.99 (previously €69.99): If you’ve been wanting to grab one of Bethesda’s newest experiences, this 50% discount might appeal to you. A saving that will allow you to travel to the most mystical Tokyo at a reduced cost.



Mafia Trilogy for PS4 for 23.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): Hangar 13 has confirmed to be working on a new game in the Mafia saga, so we could say that this is the best time to discover, or relive, some of the most applauded gangster experiences in the video game sector.



WWE 2K22 for PS5 for 37.49 euros (previously for 74.99 euros): get in the ring, hit a few cakes and show who’s boss. Take control of some of the most relevant figures in WWE, review the trajectory of the legendary Mystery King or form an unbeatable roster with the features of My GM.

