Over 4,000 PC games on sale at GOG: these are our Spring Festival highlights

Although the PC ecosystem has various platforms to take into account, GOG has managed to carve out a small gap among so many offers. And, although its latest financial results will lead to future changes in the application, this does not eliminate one of the most beloved events by users: discounts. Now, with the beginning of the flower season, GOG takes advantage of the moment to give us discounts on over 4,000 games.

Isn’t there a saying “spring changes blood”? We are not saying that your better half is in GOG, but surely you will fall in love with one of the games offered. And it is that, with discounts up to 90% In a lot of titles, it’s normal to be tempted by various digital adventures. However, keep in mind that the Spring Festival will end next April 4so we have a few days to rummage through all the bargains on the platform.

But if you don’t like rummaging, we’ve already given you a few recommendations to consider. So, without further delay (and always bearing in mind that thousands of similar offers await you on the web) we leave you with the most outstanding sales.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition for 10 euros (previously for 49.99 euros): we start with a recurring title in this class of articles, but the adventure of Geralt de Rivia is essential. Plus, now that CD Projekt RED has confirmed development on The Witcher 4, what better time to relive the adventure?



Cloudpunk for 7.99 euros (before 19.99 euros): if you like cyberpunk aesthetics, take note of this discount. Cloudpunk not only offers a futuristic setting, but also includes its most characteristic elements such as mega-corporations, Artificial Intelligences and hackers.



Control Ultimate Edition for 11.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): one of the many acclaimed Remedy works that, this time, returns with a significant discount. He survives his ever-changing world with gameplay that mixes shooting with supernatural powers.



Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition for 4.79 euros (before 15.99 euros): if the original game left you speechless, do not miss the offer of this Enhanced Edition. Resurrection of the classic with upscaled resolution up to 4K, new visuals, and more.



Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Mythic Edition for 79.19 euros (before 98.99 euros): with a style reminiscent of other classics of the genre such as Baldur’s Gate, from 3DJuegos we have not been able to avoid cataloging this game as an exemplary RPG .



Metro Exodus – Gold Edition for 14.82 euros (before 39.99 euros): an essential game for fans of the shooter genre and post-apocalyptic contexts. The Gold Edition also includes the two story DLCs, The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story.



The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition for 2.89 euros (before 8.19 euros): if you have not yet tasted one of the most acclaimed graphic adventures of all time, do not hesitate to take advantage of this offer and follow Guybrush Threepwood in his quest to become a pirate.



Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition for 16.49 euros (previously for 48.39 euros): if This War of Mine, from 11 bit studios, already seems like a raw experience, wait until you see Frostpunk’s proposal. A resource management experience set in a frozen post-apocalyptic world. Because what are people capable of when pushed to the limit?



Disco Elysium – The Final Cut for 15.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): not for nothing has the delivery of ZA/UM become one of the most acclaimed RPGs of recent years. Accompany the protagonist throughout an adventure that can transform him into the best detective of all time, or into a dispossessed person.



Cyberpunk 2077 for 29.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): little can be said about Cyberpunk 2077 that is not already known, although it should also be noted that the latest massive update has left us with dozens of much-needed improvements for the experience of Night City.

