Over The Course Of Two Days, More Than 70,000 People Are Expected To Go To He 47th Woodland Art Fair:

Saturday was the first day of the Woodland Art Fair in Lexington’s Woodland Park. Artists and art fans came from all over the Commonwealth and even from other countries.

“We really think that around 70,000 people will show up this weekend, which would be a record,” said Jessica Piersol, who is in charge of special events for Lexington Parks and Recreation.

Piersol said that a lot of people came to the 47th year of the event because it was warm and there were many different kinds of art, food, as well as drinks for sale. “We also have a number of artists who came from other states,” she said.

“I talked to someone from Massachusetts earlier today. They’re coming here because they’ve heard regarding the Woodland Art Fair. Even though it’s been going upon for 47 years, it’s still a well-liked event. A well-liked weekend.”

The Woodland Art Fair will be Sara and Brian Turner’s 10th time going. For their business, Cricket Press, they make banners and do graphic design. This week, people are getting ready for a pair of the busiest times of the year.

“It’s really nice to talk to people and show off new projects to see how they react to it,” Brian said. “I would say that a lot of my own pieces are about the landscapes of the area,” said Sara.

Sara Turner, who sells art at the show, said that she has been setting up there for the last ten years. Turner said that she likes getting to know the people who bought her art.

Turner said, “People don’t think about how art is produced, so if you are able to speak to the artist to learn about the process, it makes you feel more connected to the art you’re buying.” This is also true for people like Lillian Beiting who are there.

“As someone who likes art a lot and also makes art, it’s a place where I can get ideas and talk with other artists, which is extremely cool,” Beiting said. The Woodland Art Fair will go on until Sunday. The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 5 p.m.

Festival Of Celtic:

From The Boone Tavern to the Kentucky Artisan Center, Cowan Chapel, as well as the Madison County Public Library in Richmond, there will be a lot of classes, talks, and music at the Berea Celtic Festival until August 20. Free-$20.

At Manchester Music Hall, Mark Wills Will Play:

Mark Wills, a member of the Grand Ole Opry, will play at Manchester Music Hall on August 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Then, on August 19, Rachel Crowe, Emily Jamerson, David “Chill” Napier, along with other artists will come together for a $15–$60 Tina Turner memorial show. At 899 Manchester St., each show starts at 8 p.m.

Festival Of Chamber Music:

The 16th annual Chamber Music Festival of Lexington begins on August 19 and go through August 27 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center.

Artist-in-residence Kenneth Olsen as well as ensemble-in-residence WindSync will play at the festival. Free-$100. 141 Main St. E.

Bendigo Fletcher Will Work With Wayne Graham From Whitesburg:

On August 18 at 8 p.m., Louisville’s Bendigo Fletcher and Whitesburg’s Wayne Graham will play an outdoor show at The Burl for $20.

On August 19 at 8 p.m., AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, Sad Park, as well as Foot Ox will play for $22.50. On August 20 at 6 p.m., Second Hand News will play with Hannah & The Barbarians. 15 dollars. 375 Thompson Rd.

Over the course of the two days, there will be over 180 booths with jewelry, paintings, photographs, prints, wood, and other types of art. The Lexington Art League picks who gets to have a booth at the fair through a jury process.

So Many Painters, Potters, And Artists Who Work In Different Ways Get Together In Lexington:

People will find live music, dance shows, as well as dozens of food and beverage sellers from Lexington and the surrounding area on top of the artist’s boots.

“It’s just that the event is very famous. It’s not often that so many painters, potters, and artists who work in different ways get together in Lexington.

There are, for example, brooms and jewels, as well as wonderful jewelry, yard art, as well as different clothes. “There’s something for everyone,” said Jessica Piersol, the special events planner for Lexington Recreation and Parks.