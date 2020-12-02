‘Over the Moon’ Artisans Discuss Netflix Film in VIEW Conference Talk

Artisans behind Netflix’s animated hit “Over the Moon” will speak about their work on longtime animator Glen Keane’s function directing debut in a free on-line dialog offered by VIEW Conference on Friday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT.

“Over the Moon” follows the adventures of Fei Fei, a younger lady mourning the lack of her mom who builds a rocket to go to the moon goddess and ask for her assist in convincing her father to not remarry.

Manufacturing designer Celine Desrumaux, Sony Footage Imageworks CG supervisor Clara Chan, animation supervisor Sacha Kapijimpanga and VFX supervisor David Smith will present a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the musical journey.

Earlier than “Over the Moon,” Desrumaux labored on such movies as “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Half 1,” “Resort Transylvania 3: Summer time Trip” and “The Little Prince,” for which she was nominated for an Annie Award in 2017.

Chan’s work as a pc graphics supervisor will also be seen in the movies “Resort Transylvania 3,” “The Emoji Film” and “Storks,” and as a senior technical director on each “The Wonderful Spider-Man” films, “Oz: The Nice and Highly effective” and “Polar Specific.”

Along with “Over the Moon,” Kapijimpanga was the animation supervisor on “The Emoji Film,” “The Smurfs 2” and “The Smurfs: A Christmas Carol.” He was additionally lead animator of “Resort Transylvania,” “The Smurfs” and “G-Pressure.”

Smith was VFX supervisor on “The Emoji Film” and “Storks,” and was digital results supervisor on “The Wonderful Spider-Man” and “The Wonderful Spider-Man 2.” Different Imageworks initiatives Smith has labored on contains “I Am Legend,” “Godzilla” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

The free occasion is sponsored by VIEW Conference, Officine Grandi Riparazioni, Sony Footage Imageworks, Netflix Animation and Pearl Studio.

Questions for the audio system might be submitted in advance by way of the VIEW Conference web site.

To register for the free occasion, go to https://www.viewconference.it/pages/over-the-moon