Over the Moon release date | How to watch film on Netflix

Disney would possibly properly be Netflix’s largest competitors in the streaming conflict, however now the service is making an attempt to beat the Mouse Home at its personal recreation.

This month, Netflix is dropping an thrilling new animated film directed by two Disney veterans and boasting the type of glossy animation you’d anticipate from a cinema release.

Over The Moon is a household sci-fi journey, which sees a younger woman construct a rocket ship in order that she will fly to the moon and show the existence of a goddess who means so much to her.

It appears to be an action-packed and emotional journey of discovery, with a star-studded voice solid together with Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh and Group’s Ken Jeong.

Right here’s all the particulars you want on how to watch Over The Moon on Netflix.

When is Over The Moon launched on Netflix?

Over The Moon might be obtainable to stream on Netflix from Friday twenty third October 2020.

You possibly can set a reminder on Netflix now to warn you when the film is prepared to watch.

How to watch Over The Moon

Over The Moon is a Netflix authentic film, which implies that it will likely be unique to the streaming service for anybody wishing to watch at dwelling.

Head over to the Netflix web site to begin a membership from £5.99 per thirty days, with 50 per cent off your first two months.

Prior to its Netflix launch, Over The Moon has seen a restricted release in UK cinemas, so anybody craving the massive display expertise ought to test to see if it’s taking part in domestically.

What’s Over The Moon about?

Over The Moon follows a sensible younger woman known as Fei Fei, who makes use of her scientific knowhow to construct a rocket ship to the moon, hoping to show the existence of a legendary goddess.

She will get greater than she bargained for, as her try at spaceflight sees her beamed up to a whimsical sci-fi world filled with unusual alien creatures.

Over The Moon is a musical journey about transferring ahead, embracing all that life has to supply and utilising the energy of creativeness, making it uplifting household fare.

Who’s in the solid of Over The Moon?

Younger actors Cathy Ang and Robert G Chiu lead the voice solid as Fei Fei and her hyperactive good friend Chin, who’re fired off on an intergalactic journey.

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) supplies the voice of Moon Goddess Chang’e, whereas Hollywood A-listers John Cho and Sandra Oh additionally star as Fei Fei’s father and potential step-mother respectively.

Hear out for the vocal skills of Group and The Hangover star Ken Jeong, in addition to comic Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn (Orange is the New Black) and Ruthie Ann Miles (The Individuals).

The film is directed by Glen Keane and John Kahrs, each of whom have been concerned in a few of the largest movies to come out of Disney and Pixar lately.

Is there an Over The Moon trailer?

Even higher: there are two! The primary trailer was unveiled again in June, introducing the high-concept animated flick to the world.

A second (and last) trailer was launched in September, ramping up anticipation for the film’s release.

Over The Moon is on the market to stream on Netflix from twenty third October. On the lookout for one thing else to watch? Try our information to the greatest sequence on Netflix and greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.