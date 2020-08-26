Overdose Cited as Likely Cause of Death for Justin Townes Earle

Nashville police have stated singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle died of a possible drug overdose.

Metro Nashville Police Division spokesman Don Aaron advised reporters that the time of loss of life had not been decided, however that officers had found his physique Sunday. Based on the division, they responded to a request for a welfare verify from a buddy who had not seen Earle since Thursday, and compelled their approach into the residence.

There have been no indicators of foul play, the spokesman affirmed. An post-mortem is pending.

The 38-year-old singer’s loss of life was introduced by administration on social media Sunday night time and confirmed by his label, New West, the next day.

“It’s with great disappointment that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and buddy Justin,” learn the preliminary assertion on Earle’s Fb and Instagram accounts. “So many of you could have relied on his music and lyrics through the years and we hope that his music will proceed to information you in your journeys. You may be missed dearly Justin.”

Hypothesis had run towards a attainable overdose, not simply because of Earle’s younger age however his previous openness about lifelong struggles with dependancy.

Earle had revealed in interviews that he had turn out to be closely concerned with medicine by the point he was 14, and had a number of experiences with relapsing and rehab. A bio on his web site, revealed when he was 32, referred to “a newfound sobriety. … Sooner or later I simply realized it’s not cool to die younger, and it’s even much less cool to die after 30,.”

Earle was named partly after the legendary singer Townes Van Zandt, who was a buddy and mentor of his well-known father, Steve. The singer grew up in a much less prosperous half of Nashville, raised by his mom, Carol Ann Hunter Earle, earlier than forming a better bond along with his father as an grownup.

Following stories of his loss of life Sunday night time, tributes and expressions of shock and sorrow started coming in from artists all through the music group, such as the Head & the Coronary heart and Margo Value, and in addition exterior it, like author and fan Stephen King.

On Monday, the singer’s father, Steve Earle, posted his personal tribute, which consisted solely of the phrases “Justin Townes Earle 1982-2020” and a photograph of his son unfold out throughout his lap, smiling.

Earle’s most up-to-date album, “The Saint of Misplaced Causes,” had picked up the singer’s normal sturdy evaluations upon popping out on New West in Could 2020, and he had continued to tour behind it as much as the purpose that the pandemic shut down concert events.

Lately, Earle had mentioned residing in Portland after changing into disenchanted along with his native Nashville. He’s survived by his spouse, Jenn Marie Maynard, and 3-year-old daughter, Etta James Earle.