Overlord Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Overlord is a well-liked Japanese anime movies that was based on Kugane Maruyama’s similar-titled light novel series.

The show was produced by Madhouse and directed by Naoyuki Ito. Yukie Sugawara wrote the story, while Shoji Katayama created the music.

From July 7 through September 29, 2015, Overlord aired on AT-X, as well as on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and BS11.

MBS broadcast the second season of the programme, which ran from January 10 till April 4, 2018. 2018’s third season aired on television form July 11 to October 2.

You must be a huge fan or Overlord, OP characters, or simply want to observe Albedo or Shalltear if you’re here.

Overlord Season 5 is now available, and we will provide you with all the information you want. One thing the Overlord series of anime excels at is making viewers want for more episodes.

After the fourth season’s conclusion aired around late 2022, the fans was terrified at the prospect of having to endure yet another protracted wait.

Surprisingly, Overlord: Season 5 wasn’t revealed. However, the company did state that they are in the process of developing a film version.

The movie in question is Overlord: Holy Kingdom, and it’s presently expected to release in 2023.

Getting a movie is going to be a welcome change of pace, particularly in light of the current oversaturation of this isekai genre with television series. However, it is by not guaranteed a fifth season.

The Kugane Maruyama light novels for the same name serve as the inspiration for the anime series. The series is animated by Studio Madhouse.

The show centres on Satoru, a young man who is bored with his life who spends his free time playing an MMORPG.

Satoru’s skeleton avatar, Ainz Ooal Gown, traps him in the game’s universe, and NPCs start to come to life. Ainz made the decision to assume the role of the Overlord till he located his colleagues and returned to reality.

Overlord Season 5 Release Date

Fans of Overlord are already calling for a fifth season since Season 4 is nearly over. As of yet, there are no verified rumours of an Overlord Season 5.

So, we won’t know whether the programme will continue until it is renewed. The launch of Overlord’s fifth season is slated for 2023.

Overlord Season 5 Cast

The main character of the series, Ainz Ooal Gown, the most revered Supreme Being of Nazarick, will return as Satoshi Hino. Yumi Hara will reprise her role as Albedo, the powerful and adoration-hungry succubus who was revealed to be a virgin in Season 3. Sumire Uesaka is back as Shall Tear Bloodfallen, the icy, terrifying, horrible, yet weirdly gorgeous little monster.

Kenta Myake will return as the Guardian Cocytus in Season 4. Emiri Kat and Yumi Uchiyama’s gender-fluid Guardians Aura and Mare, who live on the sixth level, will be back.

Masayuki Katou is said to be the narrator of Demiurge, the blade-tailed seventh-floor Guardian, and the commander of the NPC defence. The impending fifth season of Overlord is unknown to us.

Overlord Season 5 Plot

You may experience what it’s like to be pent up in a wonderful environment throughout the Overload seasons. This series will appeal to those who like playing video games. The hero quit his job to serve as MMORPG player but found himself stuck in the game.

It didn’t take long for him to get thoroughly engrossed with the Yggdrasil MMO virtual reality game after beginning to spend all of his spare time playing it.

Throughout the whole book, Momonga and his friends struggle to maintain the real world separate from the virtual one. Momonga has a fascinating personality.

Anise, Momonga’s real-world counterpart, has a bigger role in the video game, as we saw last season.

He intends to create a digital empire and arm himself with strong abilities so that he may dominate it.

Because of his incredible potential, Season 5 of Overlord will make clear whether Anise will turn out to be a terrible, awful person or if he will end up being a great man for other people.

In the isekai anime Overlord, the main character is transferred into a video game. Momonga, the main character, Ainz Ooal Gown, and his guildmates were all dependent on a 12-year-long virtual game of Yggdrasil.

Momonga checks in on the game’s last day, and when he awakens, he discovers that he is playing as Ainz, the game’s strongest character.

The game may be done for him now that he has the obedient NPCs working for him, but the journey has only just begun.

The lizardman attempts to undermine Ainz’s goal as he moves on with his quest to dominate the globe, but Ainz is unstoppable and keeps moving forward.

We are now in Overlord Season 5, where the journey continues while we see him struggle with a variety of issues.

By the conclusion of the fourth season, the Sorcerer Kingdom had easily overthrown the Re-Estize Kingdom’s government after engaging in war with it and had taken possession of all of its lands.

Ainz Ooal Gown is headed to the Elf Country during Overlord: Season 5. He now has control of another realm.

The Slain Theocracy, among the most powerful countries in the New World, will launch an attack on the Elf Country at this point, signalling the start of war Half-Elf God-kin Arc.