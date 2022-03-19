Overwatch 2 beta already has a date on PC: Blizzard shares information about new maps and heroes

The company promised to share updates on the development of the new installment of the popular hero-shooter.

These have not been easy times for developments within Activision Blizzard and Overwatch 2 came from dragging a delay after the personnel changes derived from the institutional crisis that the company has been going through. But the team in charge of sequel to the hit hero-shooter they promised better communication with players and a closed beta on PC at the end of April.

We will be able to test his new hero, SojournBarely a week has passed and the studio has already set its final date along with a lot of information about what we will see in this test. Blizzard has shared the information in a direct on Twitch that has been echoed by VGC. The closed beta will start next April 26and although in this case it will be PC exclusivealthough its developers have confessed that they also plan to bring other tests to the console.

To have the opportunity to participate in this closed beta you will have to sign up from the official website of the game. The beta will include access to the game mode 5v5 PVPthe new Modo Push and the Ping system. As for heroes, it will include the new versions of Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, Sombra, in addition to his new hero, Sojourn.

We will have access to four new mapsAll maps from the first Overwatch and four new maps will also be available: Circuit Royala new escort map, Midtowna hybrid map, and the new maps for Push Mode, Toronto and Rome. At the beginning of the year, Blizzard promised news for some of its most anticipated games and it seems that these are beginning to arrive. Remember that if you stay out of this first closed beta you should not worry, the studio plans to open new possibilities to test the game in the future.

