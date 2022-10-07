Overwatch 2: Blizzard apologizes for unstable launch and details fixes already in the works

Between server bugs, broken account merges, and a strange SMS requirement that has put some players on prepaid phone plans out of the game, the release of Overwatch 2 this week turned out to be pretty controversial. Now, Blizzard apologizes and is working to fix some of these issues..

In a post on the Blizzard forum, Community Manager Jodie apologized for the game’s release and detailed some of the ways where the team is working to fix these issues.

“First of all, we want to apologize to our players. We expected the release of Overwatch 2 to go smoothly,” the post reads. “We push ourselves higher and are working hard to resolve the issues you are experiencing.”

Overwatch 2 has introduced a requirement for players to plug in a phone number, which interestingly doesn’t allow for prepaid phone plans. The post explains that Overwatch players with connected Battle.net accounts they won’t need to provide a phone number starting Friday. However, it doesn’t appear that Blizzard has completely removed this requirement.

Blizzard is also working to improve server stability– After countless players experienced crashes, long queues, and login difficulties, it is now working on numerous ways to stabilize these servers, including patching the login server and adding nodes to the player database for decrease load.

Lastly, some players who merged multiple accounts found items missing from their inventory. To avoid it, Blizzard has rolled out a UI fix to encourage more players to merge their accounts. The company is also assuring players that they haven’t lost any data; in many cases, it’s just taking time to merge with Overwatch 2.

It’s been a rough launch, including multiple DDoS attacks on launch day, but the game itself is still more than solid. Here you can read our analysis of Overwatch 2.