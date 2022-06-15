Overwatch 2 dates its next beta for PC and consoles: Blizzard details the test and promises more news

The Early Access release was recently revealed on October 4th and the Junker Queen character was introduced.

Overwatch 2 has been giving us quite a handful of news. She has starred in part of the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase with a trailer that not only confirmed her Early Access release date, but also featured the character of Junker Queen. After this, Blizzard promised to give us more news around the next beta, and it seems that he did not want to make his community impatient.

The Overwatch 2 beta will take place starting June 28After all, the iconic developer is already preparing us for a test that will take place on PC and consoles next June 28th. If you are interested in participating in this first preview of Overwatch 2, keep in mind that registration will begin this Thursday, June 16, so we will have plenty of time to sign up and polish our skills in the hero-shooter.

Blizzard has not shared many details about what we will find in this beta, but, according to the tweet inserted above these lines, we will be able to play in a new map. In addition, we will also have the opportunity to play with Junker Queenan unreleased character who will act as the team’s tank.

On the other hand, it is important to note that Blizzard has confirmed that its beta will have numerous changes based on the opinions of players in previous tests, so we will find ourselves with a more refined experience. Overwatch 2 will enter Early Access next 4th of Octoberbut intends to raise the expectations of the players with an event that will be held in just a few days.

