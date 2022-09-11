Overwatch 2 heroes will be obtained with the Battle Pass for free, but it is not the only idea of ​​​​Blizzard

Jon Spector, business leader and vice president of the studio, says that Blizzard will introduce more “free paths”.

Remains less than a month for Overwatch 2 to land on the market. After announcing its launch as free to play, Blizzard is preparing for a tsunami of users eager to try out the novelties of the new hero-shooter that will replace the installment launched back in 2016, and that is why it has already begun to merge the accounts of the players before the premiere scheduled for beginning of October.

The new Overwatch 2 heroes will be available in the free track of the Battle PassJon SpectorHowever, there are still many doubts about the Battle Passes; a topic that Jon Spector, commercial leader and vice president of the developer, wanted to address with a tweet dedicated to obtaining characters: “Regarding the incomplete information published about our Overwatch 2 Battle Pass – we will share all the details before launch , but we want to confirm that the new heroes of Overwatch 2 will be available in the free track of the Battle Pass“.

As you well know, the Battle Passes invite us to invest several hours in a game to get unprecedented rewards, and users like Dorwulf have not hesitated to respond to Spector’s publication with a question: “What’s happening if you don’t reach the specific tier in the Battle Pass? Will you never be able to use that hero because you couldn’t grind in that specific period of time?” Luckily, Blizzard’s vice president answers this question by assuring that they will be introduced “free paths” to get heroes in future seasons.

Overwatch will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch starting next 4th of October. Its first betas have left a good taste in the mouth users, but if you haven’t had the opportunity to taste the battles between heroes, we recommend you read our article with 5 keys that explain the popularity of Overwatch 2.

