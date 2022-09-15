Overwatch 2 introduces its new hero, Kiriko, with a gameplay trailer featuring her abilities

The announcement has been made during the Xbox conference broadcast at the Tokyo Game Show 2022.

The Xbox conference at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 has left us with various announcements related to video games of all kinds, but one of the ones that has appeared with substance is Overwatch 2, the game of Blizzard which has presented its new hero with the gameplay trailer located at the top of the news.

It will be available from the launch of the gameThis new character in the multiplayer shooter is named It’s there, and confirms the leak that took place in recent days. She is about a young Japanese woman who dresses as a traditional priestess and travels to battle. next to the spirit of a little foxusing magical seals that he can throw and kunai.

This is the first support character released in more than three years, and his team is based on mobility and improving the rest of his teammates. Kiriko will be available from the launch of the game as free to play, which takes place on October 4 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch.

More about: Overwatch 2, Tokyo Game Show 2022, TGS 2022, Characters and Blizzard.