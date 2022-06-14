Overwatch 2 prepares an event full of news: live date and time, with promises of a new beta

The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase set October 4 as the launch date for its Early Access.

Overwatch 2 has had a certain prominence during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, since its conversion to a free game has been confirmed and it has already set a date for the launch of its Early Access. In this way, Blizzard’s hero-shooter faces the final stretch of its development and, as expected, it is already preparing various betas to improve for the final release.

The event will be broadcast on June 16 at 7:00 p.m.To give us more information about the game, Blizzard is preparing a event which will delve into some of the most relevant aspects of the experience. As indicated on the official Overwatch 2 YouTube channel, this direct will be broadcast next June 16 at 7:00 p.m.Spanish peninsular time, and will focus on the developer’s plans for the coming months.

On the other hand, from Blizzard they confirm that said event will also reserve a space to share details about the next beta PvP. In this way, the study is likely to explain the improvements made so far and announce the date of a new testwhich will give us a new opportunity to enjoy this title before its launch.

After all, Overwatch 2 will be available in Early Access next 4th of October. His first beta attracted a lot of viewers on Twitch and managed to break a historical record for the franchise, something he has achieved thanks to 5 keys that explain his enormous popularity. We’ll see if Blizzard can emulate these early figures after the game’s release, though there’s no question that the community is interested in what they offer with this new installment.

