Overwatch 2 pulls out graphic muscle with NVIDIA: this is its most powerful gameplay to date

Blizzard’s hero-shooter faces the last weeks of development; It will be available from October 4.

There are only a few days left until players can put their skills to the test in Overwatch 2, but after promoting the hero-shooter for several months, Blizzard refuses to end the party. And that is why, in addition to presenting his new heroine and detailing the contents of his Battle Passes, he also wants to encourage the public with un gameplay bestial.

The game runs at over 360 FPS with GeForce RTX 40 and NVIDIA ReflexWithin the framework of the latest NVIDIA presentation, which has served to show its range of RTX 40 graphics and the possibilities of the surprising RTX Remix, a gap has been left for Overwatch 2. In this sense, the Blizzard title returns with a brief gameplay that squeezes the power of the new NVIDIA GPUs through a excellent performance and one optimal image quality.

“Watch the first gameplay of Overwatch 2 with GeForce RTX 4090 at over 360fps and with one latency less than 10msrunning at 1440p resolution with NVIDIA Reflex and high settings,” NVIDIA describes on YouTube. “Using the incredible power of the GeForce RTX 40 lineup, Overwatch 2 has increased its frame rate de 400 FPS a 600 FPS. With the power of the GeForce RTX 40 lineup and NVIDIA Reflex GPUs, over 360 FPS and 1440p, competitive gaming is now a reality.”

Thus, users with powerful systems will be happy with the latest demo from Blizzard and NVIDIA. As for the launch, the developer studio has already chosen the October 2nd as the last day to play the first installment of Overwatch, and that is why the accounts of the players have already begun to merge to adapt to the sequel. In this sense, Overwatch 2 will be available as free to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo from 4th of October.

