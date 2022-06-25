Overwatch 2 will replace the original and Blizzard explains what will happen to loot boxes

Before the release of early access in October, all of them will be automatically opened.

Overwatch 2 is one of the great releases that you have prepared Blizzard in the coming months. The hero shooter will arrive on PC and consoles in early access next October with a conversion to the free to play model that will help players complete their transition from the first installment.

As reported by Kotaku, the developers have talked about whether the new title will affect the 2016 game. In a question and answer session on Reddit, they have confirmed that from October Overwatch 2 will replace the originalalthough at first it was pointed out that the two would coexist sharing content.

When it is released it will replace the current game serviceAaron Kepler“We use the term Early Access to indicate that this is just the beginning of many new things to come to the game,” says Aaron Keller. “Larger parts will be released as part of a service, including the launch of the PvE campaign next year. When Overwatch 2 releases in October, it will replace the current game service.”

Also, in the question and answer session they address the issue of what will happen to the loot boxes that players have not opened in Overwatch. The doubt arises as a result of the fact that the loot boxes will disappear as such in the second part, which will bet on another type of model.

The boxes will open automaticallyThe solution that Blizzard has found to solve this problem is that, before Overwatch 2 arrives, loot boxes will open automatically so as not to lose the content that is inside, and what is obtained will be added instantly to the account of each profile.

In relation to the credits, they will also be transferred automatically, although it will be made available to the players a new type of major currency, being able to buy certain items with the old ones. Unlocked cosmetic content will not be lost, but will be compatible with the second installment of Overwatch.

As we say, and although players will be able to try it again in a new beta for PC and consoles, Blizzard has set the launch in early access of Overwatch 2 for the 4th of October of this same year. From there, the studio has a confirmed roadmap to continue adding content in the future.

More about: Overwatch 2, Blizzard, Overwatch, Loot Boxes and Free to Play.