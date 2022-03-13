Overwatch 2 will soon have closed beta on PC and promises better communication with players

In addition, Blizzard promises to release frequent updates with all kinds of content.

After much silence and a delay that saddened much of its community, players have been waiting for any new information regarding Overwatch 2. Luckily, Blizzard has just published data related to the development of its hero-shooter and it seems that everything is going from strength to strength, as they have announced plans to test their PvP system with their first closed betas.

Blizzard will hold a closed beta with PC gamers around the world in AprilOverwatch 2 will have a first test reserved only for Blizzard employees and professional gamers, something that will be done this week. However, it also gives a pleasant surprise to the entire community: we will be able to participate in a closed beta that will take place in April. The company has dropped this novelty in the latest video for Overwatch 2, where the director of the game, Aaron Keller, brings us up to date on the development of the title.

No exact dates have been specified for this closed beta, so we will continue to monitor the news published by Blizzard. If you want to participate in these tests via PC, keep in mind that the company has already opened a web page to sign us up. In addition, they promise to carry out more betas throughout the yearwith unpublished content in each of them, and will ensure that communication is more fluid from now on.

In this way, Blizzard has fulfilled its recent promise and has given us good reason to follow-up closely the news related to Overwatch 2. After all, there have been many concerns around the development of the game, since the situation at Activision Blizzard has led to the departure of the executive producer of Overwatch.

