Overwatch 2’s campaign will have a staggered launch, and it’s not the only surprise from Blizzard

Blizzard has everything ready to surprise us with an Overwatch 2 that will alter the known patterns so far in the hero-shooter franchise. Until now, the developer has confirmed its conversion to free-to-play and has advanced a roadmap full of content. Some of the community’s attention is focused on a campaign that will expand the lore of its characters and the world they inhabit, so it is not surprising that the company has commented on some details regarding this mode.

There’s an AAA campaign with a linear story, and there’s a very replayable mode with hero progression.Aaron KellerBecause, as the director explains Aaron Keller In an interview via GameSpot, this modality will come loaded with novelties: “Overwatch 2’s PvE continues to be what we have always imagined for the game. There is a campaign AAA with a linear story that we will be telling, and there is a very replayable mode with hero progression. But instead of keeping all of that until it’s finished at the same time and releasing it in a box, we’ve preferred to release everything as part of our cadence of seasons“.

Therefore, we can expect a kind of chapters that, following the rhythm of their seasons, will introduce us more and more into the Overwatch 2 universe. However, the director did not want to stop there and, following the information from the interview, has shared new details about the campaign experience.

“The progression of the PvE side of the game is tied to the hero. So as you level up the hero, the heroes have the ability to win more talents and some of the equipments that they can use to become stronger,” Keller continues. “Other than that, I think it’s still far enough away that we’ll probably talk more about it in the future as we get closer to the release of that part of the game.”

At the moment, Overwatch 2 fans are attentive to the next beta that will take place from June 28 on PC and consoles, as it will allow us to play on unpublished maps and control Junker Queen, the new tank-type character. Beyond this, the title will be released in Early Access on 4th of Octoberand he has already presented us with enough news to score a point in his favor.

