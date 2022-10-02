Overwhelming victory of the Argentine Guido Ninja Cannetti in the UFC: the lethal submission in the first seconds of the fight

* Ninja Cannetti’s blunt victory

That third consecutive loss that he added at the end of 2021 seemed to push him towards retirement, but he rose from the ashes and is showing a dose of his best performance. That is the exact summary of what is happening in the life of the Argentine fighter Guido Cannettiwho shone again on the octagon of the UFC with an overwhelming victory by submission against the American Randy Costa.

On the evening of UFC Vegas 61, the South American representative of 42 years He went out to fight in the first fight of the day marking the opening of the preliminaries. And he gave a show that lived up to expectations: it took just over a minute to defeat an opponent by submission he is 28 years old14 less than him who will celebrate his 43rd in December.

The experienced fighter did not give his rival respite, mainly betting on his legs to maintain distance and build his quick victory. He unbalanced him with a kick and seconds later he again knocked him down with a very well placed kick which got Costa in trouble. That fall was fundamental for a Ninja Reeds who adjusted the strength of his arms on the neck of the local sportsman until at 64 seconds of confrontation managed to add the victory by submission.

Cannetti’s kick that allowed him to boost his victory

Cannetti, one of the benchmarks of MMA in Argentina, had gone through a difficult stage in recent years when added three losses in a row between 2018 and 2021 that triggered the retirement rumors. But he decided to continue and had his prize: In March of this year he defeated with a shocking knockout in the first round North American Kris Moutinho.

“I really enjoyed the training and the fight. I feel amazing. I want to fight someone very good and also for my brother to be able to compete in the UFC”, he expressed on Ninja after his fight corresponding to the bantamweight (135 lb – 61,200kg).

Cannetti’s stats set 10 wins and 6 losses since he started as a professional in mixed martial arts. He landed in the UFC starting in 2014 with a loss to Henry Briones, followed up with a win over Hugo Viana the following year, and then had two more fights (loss to Kyung Ho Kang and win over Diego Rivas).

In November 2018 he was defeated by Marlon Vera (submission) in an event that was held in Buenos Aires and began his losing streak that was completed with the KO defeat of the Mongol Danaa Batgerel in March 2020 and the fall in the cards against the American Mana Martínez during August 2021.

His opponent this Saturday, 28 years old, appears with 6 wins and 4 falls. This event will have as its star the women’s fight between the North American of Brazilian roots Mackenzie Dern and the Chinese Yan Xiaonan.

