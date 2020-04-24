Owain Wyn Evans is joined by hundreds to form Big House Band and play BBC News theme

BBC North West weatherman Owain Wyn Evans made the information final week – but it surely wasn’t simply due to his meteorology abilities.

The Welshman posted a video of himself on Twitter drumming alongside to the BBC News theme tune, which proved a viral hit (with greater than 5 million views) that impressed the likes of Gary Lineker, Sophie Raworth and Carol Vorderman.

Following the success of the clip, Evans launched an enchantment for a Big House Band to carry individuals’s spirits throughout lockdown final Friday. Over 500 budding musicians despatched in clips of themselves taking part in alongside to the tune. You’ll be able to watch the end result beneath:

Owain’s Big House Band Everybody has a component to play now. Thanks to so a lot of you for coming collectively to be part of Owain’s Big House Band. You’ve got made a masterpiece! ????https://bbc.in/makeadifference Posted by BBC Three Counties on Thursday, April 23, 2020

Talking of the video and the wonderful response, Evans mentioned: “Like so many different individuals I’ve been working from dwelling since early March and doing my climate bulletins from my backyard or eating room, typically with the assistance of my cat.

“I believed it will be a little bit of enjoyable to put a little bit of a climate forecast in entrance of a rocked up drum observe to the BBC News theme… and it’s gone bonkers darlings! I had no concept it will be such successful.”

He added that he is “so happy” with how many individuals have jumped on board together with his Big House Band.

The composer of the BBC News tune himself, David Lowe, additionally chimed in: “I’m completely thrilled with all the eye it is getting. I’ve been a BBC fan all my life, so this has been an incredible expertise.”

The Big House Band initiative is a part of the BBC’s Make A Distinction marketing campaign, with Head of BBC Within the North Rozina Breen explaining: “Our purpose with this undertaking was to unite the communities of England by way of music, inviting audiences to decide up something from an electrical guitar to the Indian drums and even pots and pans, for a second of shared creativity.”

BBC North West Tonight is on air at 6:30pm and 10:30pm each weekday on BBC One and at common intervals at weekends. In the event you’re in search of extra to watch try our TV Information.