Owaisi furious over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Muslim statement, tweeting this

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Muslim statement has been attacked by AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Asaduddin Owaisi). Bhagwat had said in his statement that Indian Muslims are the most satisfied in the world. On this statement of Bhagwat, Owaisi MP from Hyderabad has targeted and tweeted. Also Read – RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s big statement about Indian Muslims, said- ‘Only in the Constitution of India …’

What is measure of our happiness? That a man named Bhagwat can always tell us how grateful we should be to the majority? The measure of our happiness is whether our dignity under Constitution is respected. Don't tell us how 'happy' we're while your ideology wants… pic.twitter.com/DjRe5lhSBx

– Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 10, 2020

AIMIM chief Owaisi tweeted, ‘What is the measure of our happiness? A man named Bhagwat can constantly tell us how grateful we should be to the majority? The measure of our happiness is whether our dignity is respected under the Constitution. Don’t tell us how ‘happy’ we are when you want your ideology. ‘

..to make Muslims second class citizens I don't want to hear you say that we've to be grateful to majority for living in our own homeland. We're not seeking majority's goodwill, we're not in a competition with world's Muslims to be the happiest we just want our fundamental rights – Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 10, 2020

In another tweet, Owaisi said, ‘I do not want to hear from you that we are grateful to the majority for staying in our motherland’ to make Muslims second class citizens.

Sir Sanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat had said that Indian Muslims are the most satisfied in the world. He also said that people of all religions stand together when it comes to Indianness. Bhagwat had said that some kind of bigotry and separatism is spread only by those whose own interests are affected.

Referring to the large number of Muslim soldiers in the army of King Maharana Pratap of Mewar in the war against the Mughal ruler Akbar, Bhagwat said that whenever the culture of the country has been attacked in the history of India, people of all religions join together Have stood In an interview given to the Hindi magazine ‘Vivek’, published from Maharashtra, the Sangh chief said, “Most of the Muslims of India are satisfied.” He asked whether there is a single instance in the world where the people of a country will rule Any foreign religion still exists.

Bhagwat said, “Our constitution did not say that only Hindus can live here or it has been said that only Hindus will be heard here, or if you have to live here, you have to accept the primacy of Hindus. We made room for them. This is the nature of our nation and this inherent nature is called Hindu. ”The Sangh chief said that Hindus have nothing to do with who worships whom. Religion should be connecting, uplifting and all should be threaded together.

