Owaisi now not allowed to satisfy former MP Atiq Ahmed in Gujarat prison, know the rationale given

Asaduddin Owaisi now not allowed to satisfy Atiq Ahmed AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi used to be now not allowed to satisfy former MP Atiq Ahmed at Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad on Monday. The Hyderabad MP along side some celebration leaders reached Ahmedabad on Monday morning, however the Gujarat prison government didn't permit them to satisfy Ahmed, who had just lately joined the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

AIMIM assets advised in Hyderabad that Owaisi used to be to succeed in Sabarmati Central Prison at 11 am to satisfy Atiq Ahmed. He mentioned that the SP Central Jail refused to permit the assembly on the closing minute bringing up the Kovid-19 epidemic. Owaisi used to be accompanied via Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel, Gujarat state unit leader Sabir Kabaliwala and previous mayor of Better Hyderabad and AIMIM in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Majid Hussain.

Atiq Ahmed's spouse Shaista Parveen joined AIMIM previous this month in Lucknow within the presence of Owaisi. Former Samajwadi Birthday party leaders additionally joined AIMIM in absentia. Owaisi incorporated Ateeq Ahmed and his spouse, claiming that the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Birthday party (BSP) used Muslims as slaves of their events.

There are a number of felony instances registered towards Ahmed. Protecting his resolution to incorporate him, Owaisi additionally mentioned that many BJP leaders also are going through a couple of instances. 5-time MLA and one-time MP Atiq Ahmed has over 90 felony instances together with homicide, kidnapping, unlawful mining, extortion, intimidation and dishonest. He used to be transferred from Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat in 2019 at the instructions of the Ultimate Court docket.

(Enter IANS)