Owaisi’s birthday celebration AIMIM will contest the 2023 meeting elections in Rajasthan

Asaduddin Owaisi (Asaduddin Owaisi) Birthday celebration of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Will contest the approaching meeting elections in Rajasthan. The approaching meeting elections in Rajasthan are to be held on the finish of 2023. Owaisi mentioned that the birthday celebration's Rajasthan unit will probably be officially introduced quickly.

Chatting with journalists right here, Owaisi mentioned, "Our birthday celebration has taken a choice that we will be able to release our birthday celebration in Rajasthan and get started right here."

We’ve determined to release our birthday celebration in Rajasthan within the subsequent 1-1.5 months. Since we’re launching the birthday celebration within the state, we will be able to indubitably contest the following Meeting elections: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi in Jaipur percent.twitter.com/X6OfzLfILd – ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021



He mentioned that inside of a month and a part the birthday celebration will probably be formally introduced and we will be able to communicate to the folks accountable in Rajasthan, consult with them and take a look at to attach many of us and after that the paintings of the birthday celebration will get started once more.

At the query of what number of seats he’s going to contest, Owaisi mentioned, ‘Clearly if we release the birthday celebration, we will be able to do it to contest elections.. However now let or not it’s introduced.. We’re busy in Uttar Pradesh elections at the moment.. One and a part months The appropriate image will pop out inside of. At the query of his assembly now not being allowed in Uttar Pradesh, he mentioned that he would have an election assembly in Meerut.

