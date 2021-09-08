Owaisi’s giant allegation- Narendra Modi was PM two times as a result of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, as a result of he…

UP Meeting Election 2022: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi has made giant allegations in opposition to SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. Owaisi stated that Narendra Modi two times was the cause of the misconception of Top Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati (BSP). On the second one day of his seek advice from to Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi stated in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur rejected allegations of combatants projecting him as a vote-cutter within the politically essential state. Owaisi was once addressing a public assembly in Odra village of Sultanpur district.Additionally Learn – Asaduddin Owaisi stated in Ayodhya – Muslims have been cheated within the identify of secularism, Dalits have been additionally exploited

Owaisi stated – it’s stated that if Owaisi will combat, he’s going to minimize the vote.” He puzzled, “For those who all voted for Akhilesh Yadav in Sultanpur, then how did Surya (Suryabhan Singh BJP MLA) win? How BJP received from Sultanpur within the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, then Owaisi was once no longer contesting the elections. Did Akhilesh Yadav say that Hindus didn’t vote as a result of they misplaced? Why does he inform Muslims that they did not vote, are Muslims a prisoner? Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Excluding Dalits, BSP executive will likely be shaped in UP at the foundation of this ‘caste’, Mayawati’s giant declare

Owaisi additionally stated, “Two times the BJP has no longer received by way of the votes of Muslims.” Opposing the allegation that Owaisi will wreck the votes of BJP opponents by way of contesting in Uttar Pradesh, the Hyderabad MP requested, “When all of you (Muslims) voted for Akhilesh Yadav’s celebration, one from right here within the ultimate meeting election. How BJP candidate received? In a similar fashion, how did BJP win the Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur in 2019 when AIMIM didn’t contest there? Launching a scathing assault at the Samajwadi Birthday party president, Owaisi requested, “Are Muslims your slaves? “Narendra Modi was high minister two times as a result of Akhilesh and Mayawati’s ‘stupidity’,” he stated, regardless that he didn’t elaborate on it. Additionally Learn – If any individual has cash, he too can purchase railway tracks from the federal government: Akhilesh Yadav

Owaisi stated, “Within the Lok Sabha elections, Majlis (AIMIM) received 3 seats from Hyderabad, Aurangabad and Kishanganj. We defeated the BJP in Hyderabad, Modi and Amit Shah had come to defeat us, however their pulse was once no longer the road. Majlis defeated Shiv Sena MP in Aurangabad for 21 years. We indisputably misplaced in Kishanganj however were given lakhs of votes.” He stated that ‘BJP does no longer win the place I combat. We wish you to have a consultant to lift your voice within the Meeting and Parliament. This may occur most effective after we all elect our folks and ship them. SP, BSP and Congress sucked numerous blood from all of you.

Taking a jibe at Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath, he stated, “The Middle had equipped Rs 116 crore for the welfare of minorities in Uttar Pradesh, however they’ve spent most effective Rs 10 crore out of it.” I had raised this factor in Parliament whilst Akhilesh saved silent in this factor.

Owaisi had on Tuesday introduced to contest 100 seats of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen within the politically essential meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 in Lucknow. He began his marketing campaign from Rudauli in Ayodhya on Tuesday.