Owaisi’s knock in UP, hands with OP Rajbhar, minister in Yogi government, will fight 2022 assembly elections together

new Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election (UP Assembly Eletion 2022) is still about two years, but the electoral commotion has started with a lot of noise. A day earlier, Arvind Kejriwal announced to contest elections in UP. Now Owaisi (Asaduddin Owaisi) is also ready to contest the elections with full power.

Om Prakash Rajbhar (Om Prakash Rajbhar), who was a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government, will now contest the elections with Asaduddin Owaisi, Owaisi himself has indicated. Om Prakash Rajbhar has also held a meeting with Owaisi. Meanwhile, when Owaisi was asked whether he would join hands with the Aam Aadmi Party in the UP assembly elections. On this, he said that me and Om Prakash Rajbhar are sitting together. We are together We and our party will work under the leadership of Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Looking at this statement, it is very likely that Om Prakash Rajbhar, who was with the BJP and was a minister in the Yogi government, will now be with Owaisi. Om Prakash Rajbhar Suheldev is the head of the Bharatiya Samaj Party. He is also an MLA. He had won the Zahurabad assembly seat.

Despite being a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, he consistently targeted the BJP government (BJP). Due to constant criticism, the Yogi government had removed him from the post of cabinet minister, with the BJP also breaking ties with Rajbhar’s party. Now Om Prakash Rajbhar (Om Prakash Rajbhar) will contest in front of BJP in collaboration with Owaisi’s party.