Owen Simon Useless: Westinghouse, Group W PR Executive Was 93

Owen Simon, a longtime PR govt for Westinghouse and Group W Productions, died April 2 in Los Angeles. He was 93.

Simon was identified for his savvy promotional campaigns on behalf of such sequence as “The Mike Douglas Present” and “The Merv Griffin Present” and different productions from Westinghouse’s Group W Prods. syndication division. Simon was additionally well-loved within the trade for his kindness and wit.

When Simon retired in 1997 after a 40-year profession, he informed Selection he was trying ahead to spending extra time together with his grandchildren. “With 5 grandsons, it appears time to begin getting them in form as a basketball staff,” he quipped.

A local of Beaver Falls, Pa., Simon received his begin within the trade at Pittsburgh radio stations KVQ and KDKA. In 1957, he was named publicity supervisor for Westinghouse’s KDKA.

Ten years later, Simon moved to Group W, rising to publicity chief in 1977. He labored for Westinghouse and CBS in Philadelphia and New York earlier than shifting to Los Angeles in 1978 when “Mike Douglas Present” relocated to the West Coast.

Simon closed out his profession as an govt and later guide to CBS’ Eyemark Leisure syndication division.

In retirement, Simon loved writing songs and poems for family and friends. Amongst his passions have been penguins, Broadway exhibits and Scrabble. He spent 17 years as a volunteer at Los Angeles’ Skirball Cultural Heart.

Simon was married for 41 years to Selma Simon, who predeceased him. Survivors embrace a son, Ed; two daughters, Julie and Melissa; and 5 grandsons.

The household requests that donations be made to Skirball Cultural Heart.